Log in
Big Mike dash for CD 172Big Mike dash for CD 172

News

Car dealer admits to selling more than £350,000 worth of clocked cars

  • Imran Behroozi Garaei pleaded guilty to clocking 46 cars
  • More than £350,000 worth of cars were clocked
  • He was discovered after a customer found his car with 35,000 miles really had 93,000
  • Garaei operated for many years using a false name
Advert

Time 2:10 pm, June 3, 2023

A used car dealer has been handed a two year suspended prison sentence after he clocked £350,000 worth of cars over several years.

Imran Behroozi Garaei, 34, of Cricklewood, north London, pleaded guilty to several charges including 46 clocked cars.

His sentence was suspended for two years, with 100 hours of community service plus 15 days of rehabilitation.

Advert

According to the Evening Standard, some of the cars had their mileage reduced by nearly 80,000 miles and it is estimated he made up to £5,000 extra from each sale.

An investigation by Kensington and Chelsea Council and Trading Standards found Garaei destroyed genuine vehicle history and created false MOT certificates that validated the reduced mileage.

He would then sell these vehicles on Auto Trader or Copart Auctions and is believed to have successfully operated in this way for many years using a false name.

Advert

He was drawn to Trading Standards officers attention in May 2017, after a customer bought a BMW 330D with a mileage of 35,000 that they later discovered really should have been 93,000.

The Evening Standard reports that Councillor Josh Rendall, Kensington and Chelsea’s lead member for local economy and employment, said: ‘Car clocking is a manipulative way of misleading customers with false claims leaving them frustrated, out of pocket and potentially even in danger.

‘Illegal trading has no place in our borough.’

Trish Burls, Chair of the National Trading Standards Tri-Region Investigation Team, told the ES that car clocking is ‘illegal and could lead to mechanical issues which risk passengers’ lives.’

She added: ‘We know that criminals have no respect for local authority borders, but this case sends a strong message to others engaged in these illegal activities that we are working together to successfully prosecute offenders.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51