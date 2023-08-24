Log in
Johnsons Volkswagen Sutton Coldfield Sep 2020Johnsons Volkswagen Sutton Coldfield Sep 2020

News

Car dealer Johnsons rakes in record profit of £12.9m

  • High margins on new and used cars help business set a new profit record
  • Turnover increased by over 28 per cent to £808.2m
  • During 2022, Johnsons acquired Trust Group for £11.6m
Advert

Time 10:13 am, August 24, 2023

Dealer group Johnsons Cars has posted a record profit for 2022, thanks to raking in higher margins on sales of new and used cars.

Latest accounts filed with Companies House show the Worcestershire-based firm finished the year with a pre-tax profit of £12.9m – over £2m more than the year before, setting a new record.

Turnover rocketed by over 28 per cent from £629.1m to £808.2m.

Advert

Johnsons said the record profit was thanks to ‘enhanced’ margins on new and used car sales, but with volumes returning to more normal levels in 2023, it expects margins to ‘come off their peak and reduce over the coming months’.

The company acquired Trust Group UK Limited in February 2022 for £11.6m, which included three VW and three Skoda dealerships, along with three trade parts operations.

In May 2022, it also purchased a Ford showroom in Tamworth, taking Johnsons’ Ford portfolio to two sites and the acquisition also added a Transit franchise to its operations.

Advert

Johnsons currently represents Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Cupra, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Mazda, Seat, Skoda, Suzuki, Toyota, VW and Volvo, along with Fiat Professional and Ford Pro.

This week, Car Dealer reported Johnsons intends to close its multi-franchise Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat and Abarth showroom in Dorridge, West Midlands, due to Stellantis wanting separate facilities for each brand.

Looking ahead to the next financial year, Johnson said it will continue to expand.

Director Richard Martin said: ‘We will continue our expansion over the coming months and years and have already identified several target companies and businesses we wish to represent that compliment our portfolio of franchises and geographical areas of influence.

‘The move to an agency model is being considered by several of our manufacturer partners and though uncertainty exists to what this will result in or how it will be arrived at, we do have confidence in well considered decisions which will result in a profitable future for the motor trade as whole.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108