GForces experts will explain all you need to know about getting your website ready to sell online on Car Dealer Live at midday Tuesday.

The firm’s chief commercial officer Tim Smith will be joining us to discuss best practice online, how to set up your site to manage e-commerce and give his top tips on making the most of this opportunity.

As buyers are locked down, and the government confirming dealers can sell online and deliver to peoples’ homes, getting your website performing is crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dealers caught on the back foot when it comes to getting their websites set up for e-commerce will be given some practical tips on how to make changes now.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Wednesday: How to safely sanitise and prepare a car for sale

Thursday: Phil Raby Specialists Cars’ Phil Raby

Friday: Autocar editorial director Jim Holder; editor Mark Tisshaw; managing director Rachael Prasher

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.