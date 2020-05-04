Devonshire Motors’ Nathan Tomlinson and Batchelors Motor Group MD Tony Denton will be appearing on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Both are Mitsubishi dealerships, but Batchelors also has a Suzuki franchise, while they also both have onsite aftersales facilities that they’ve kept partially open during lockdown.

This weekend, Denton announced that he would be selling vehicles again with a new online sales function, where customers can choose to have the car delivered or go through a contactless collection process.

Tomlinson and his dealership in Barnstaple, Devon, have been named the top Mitsubishi dealer in the UK four times, as well as a range of other industry accolades.

Batchelors has two showrooms, in Ripon and York, Yorkshire, and both businesses will be sharing what their experiences have been of lockdown for family-owned showrooms, in the North and South of England.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

