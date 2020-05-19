Hendy Group owner Paul Hendy will be joining Car Dealer Live at midday today for an exclusive interview.

The Hendy Group – which has been around since 1859 – has been on quite the growth cycle in recent years and is approaching the £1bn turnover mark.

Most commonly known for its long history representing Ford, the group now represents 18 manufacturers across the south coast and a huge number of sites.

We’ll be chatting about how the Hendy Group is preparing for the restart and what the future holds for the group.

