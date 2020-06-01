The owner of Alexanders Prestige Andrew North will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today at midday.

He’ll be talking to host James Baggott about how the lockdown has affected his business and what he’s predicting will happen to the market as car showrooms officially reopen.

North and business partner Alex Brimelow founded Alexanders Prestige in 2005. The supercar and luxury car dealership is located in Yorkshire, and has been in its current purpose built showroom since 2005.

The business now employs 60 people and has grown substantially in the last 15 years. On the show North will also talk about the history of the dealership and how they set it up.

The pair also own Harvey Cooper Cars in Yorkshire, and both dealerships have offer cars for sale online and have delivered during the current crisis.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we have:

Tuesday: eBay Motors Group’s Phill Jones & Dermot Kelleher

Wednesday: Chorley Group’s Adam Turner

Thursday: Marshall Motor Group’s Jon Head & Jamie Crowther

Friday: Lawgistics Live

