Getting back to work on April 12 isn’t just a case of throwing open the doors again. There are wider issues to consider like mental health.

That’s the theme of today’s Car Dealer Live sponsored by CD Professional as the founder of Menable joins the show.

Menable is a movement which aims to raise awareness and create proactive steps across the motor trade and car industry to tackle the issue of mental health.

Working with coaches and consultants, Menable helps individuals and organisations with counselling and therapy services – and to encourage mental health discussions in the workplace.

Founder Stephen J. Whitton will be chatting with host James Batchelor about the movement but also the sector’s reopening on April 12.

With the excitement of getting back to some kind of normal, there’s the risk mental health could be overlooked in the rush to drive sales.

There are some issues that need to be considered ahead of April 12 such as staff having the right mind-sets, re-evaluated values and newly formed habits of people who’ve been off – and that’s without considering the impact on un-furloughed staff. And how about managers welcoming back employees who might be concerned and anxious about their future and their job security?

The pair will be discussing this and much more from 12pm today, live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel.

From 12pm, the broadcast can be watched at the top of this story. Audience participation is encouraged and viewers can post questions on the YouTube page in the comments box, or send their questions in advance by emailing [email protected]