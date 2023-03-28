Car Dealer Podcast celebrates 100th episode with all-star panel

This week marks a special landmark for the Car Dealer Podcast as we release our 100th episode.

To celebrate the occasion, we assembled a dream team of our very own James Baggott, James Batchelor, Rebecca Chaplin and Jon Reay.

The quartet each picked their favourite Car Dealer story of the last week before a winner was declared by esteemed colleague Ted Welford.

Among the topics up for discussion were Ford’s new Explorer EV, the EU’s recent ruling on e-fuels and the performance of Pendragon in 2022.

The panel also spoke about Jason Crookes – the aftersales manager who was left a rare Honda sports car in the will of a customer.

You can also hear all about Ted’s ‘unique’ experience with a rather ‘exciting’ seat massager in the Genesis G90.

Since launching in December 2020, the Car Dealer podcast has gone from strength to strength with several well-known figures appearing on the show.

Every episode features a star guest, who acts as judge in jury in a quiz between two members of the Car Dealer team, picking their favourite stories from the previous seven days.

Reflecting on reaching 100 episodes, Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘It’s amazing achievement to reach 100 episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast and is testament to all the hard work of our team.

‘Over the past three years we have interviewed some of the biggest names the automotive industry has to offer and had a huge amount of fun and laughs along the way.

‘Hopefully we can continue to grow and keep bringing listeners the very best content around. Here is to the next 100 episodes!’

Regular episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast, sponsored by CarGurus PistonHeads, go live every Friday afternoon.