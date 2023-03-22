Ford kicks off electric offensive with new Explorer SUV

Ford has kicked off its ‘first wave’ of new EVs with the arrival of the all-electric Explorer SUV.

The ‘striking’ new model takes inspiration from classic American styling but has actually been completely engineered and built in Germany.

In a major departure from the look of Ford’s current range, the Explorer features a square, upright design, while the front end has a smoothed-off finish to aid aerodynamics.

Inside, there’s a ‘supersized’ movable touchscreen running Ford’s latest SYNC software, while behind it sits a private locker for keeping valuables out of sight. Elsewhere, a 17-litre console is located between the driver and front-seat passenger which is spacious enough to take a 15-inch laptop.

When it comes to boot space, the Explorer can deliver up to 450 litres of room with the seats in place.

Ford says that all models will get heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as a massage function for the driver’s seat and intelligent climate control. Keyless entry is included as standard as well, as is a hands-free power tailgate that can be activated by waving your foot underneath the rear bumper.

A series of assistance systems – including Assisted Lane Change which can automatically change lanes when the indicator is activated and Clear Exit Assist which warns of an oncoming cyclist before a door is opened – are also fitted as standard.

Underneath, the Explorer shares its MEB platform with many Volkswagen Group vehicles, furthering a partnership between Ford and the German manufacturer. Prices for the Explorer are ‘anticipated from less than €45,000 (circa £39,594).

Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe, said: ‘Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles.

‘Steeped in our American roots but built in Cologne for our customers in Europe, it is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives.’

It has not yet been confirmed when the Explorer will officially go on sale in the UK but the Blue Oval has already said it’s fully electric line-up is likely to be sold using an agency model.

Speaking to Car Dealer in December, Tim Slatter, chair of Ford in Britain, said: ‘When we move to fully electric vehicles it is not just the powertrain in the vehicle which changes.

‘I think a lot of people just think it is just an electric powertrain rather than an ICE powertrain so why is this such a big transition?

‘The reality is that, for next generation full electric vehicles, almost the whole industry changes.

‘The way we design these products changes, the way we develop and sign them off changes and the way that we go to market will change as well.

‘One of the most important things for these connected vehicles is for us to have a much more direct and long-term relationship with our customers and we will seek to do that through a go to market strategy which will allow us to have a direct relationship.

‘That is just part of how the whole industry for electric vehicles changes. We want to move from a short-term transactional relationship with our customers to a much longer-term relationship with them.

‘That’s why we are putting so much effort into software capabilities – because it is clear that it is essential for a software defined vehicle – but that can only work if you have that direct relationship as well.’