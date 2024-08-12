Car Dealer Podcast Live promises to be an engaging evening, says sponsor Motorway

An engaging evening of industry discussions and networking lies ahead at next month’s inaugural Car Dealer Podcast Live.

That’s not us saying it but the event sponsor Motorway.

Taking place at Milton Hill House Hotel in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on September 4, Car Dealer Podcast Live will see hosts James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin chatting to special dealer guests as part of the recording.

There will also be the chance for attendees to connect with other car industry professionals for a relaxed evening.

James Wilson, pictured, chief operating officer of Motorway, said: ‘The Car Dealer Podcast covers the subjects that matter most to the car industry, including the 5,000-plus dealers who use Motorway to acquire stock.

‘So it goes without saying that we’re thrilled to be supporting its first live event.

‘We’re looking forward to what will be an engaging evening of industry discussions and networking.’

Guest speakers already confirmed are Vines BMW boss Sean Kelly and Estelle Miller, co-founder of used electric car specialists EV Experts.

Tickets are available to book now at the bottom of this page.

At the event, guests will have a barbecue dinner and there’ll be a chance to enjoy drinks with like-minded members of the motor trade.

Hotel rooms are also available for those who want to make an evening of it.

Attendees will be able to join in with the Podcast recording, too, giving their opinions on what we’re chatting about.

The event will run from 4pm until late.

Following the show, we’ll open the bar and guests can enjoy a barbecue in a beautiful outdoor setting, where they’ll be able to relax during an evening of socialising with other industry professionals.

Tickets are on sale below from £149.

There are also a limited number of hotel room packages available to book at the venue, which includes a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so if you haven’t already done so, make sure you subscribe to the show to hear it.