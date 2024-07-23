Used electric car dealer Estelle Miller to take the stage at Car Dealer Podcast Live – book tickets here

Used electric car expert Estelle Miller will be one of the special guests joining us for the Car Dealer Podcast Live.

The event – sponsored by Motorway – will see our hosts James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin chat to special dealer guests as part of the recording.

Taking place on September 4 in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, there will also be the chance for attendees to connect with other car industry professionals for a relaxed evening.

Guests will enjoy a barbecue dinner and there’ll be a chance to enjoy drinks with like-minded members of the motor trade. Hotel rooms are also available for those who want to make an evening of it.

Attendees will also be able to join in with the Podcast recording.

Miller – co-founder of used electric car specialists EV Experts – will speak about her experiences buying and selling EVs and give her tips on how other dealers can do it too.

She’ll also chat about how the used car business got into bed with Fisker, the now defunct electric car brand, and explain what it was like helping to showcase the firm in the UK.

Last week, Baggott drove one of the used car dealer’s Fisker Ocean demonstrators in his latest AI Car Dealership Project video.

Miller will be joined by another car dealer on the Podcast, with further details of the line-up to be announced soon.

The event will run from 4pm until late. Following the show, we’ll open the bar and guests will enjoy a barbecue in a beautiful outdoor setting where you’ll be able to relax for an evening of socialising with other industry professionals.

Tickets are now on sale below from £149. There are also a limited number of hotel room packages available to book at the venue, which includes a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so make sure you subscribe to the show if you haven’t already to hear it.