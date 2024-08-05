Second special guest announced for Car Dealer Podcast Live event – book tickets here

Vines BMW boss Sean Kelly has been announced as our second special guest at the forthcoming Car Dealer Podcast Live.

The Vines managing director runs three BMW dealerships across the south east and has appeared on our Inspiring Leaders Podcast.

We’ll be asking him for his unique take on the new car industry which always gives a fascinating insight into the franchised car dealer world and the state of the automotive world.

The event – sponsored by Motorway – will see our hosts James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin chat to special dealer guests as part of the recording.

Taking place on September 4 in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, there will also be the chance for attendees to connect with other car industry professionals for a relaxed evening.

Tickets are available to book now at the bottom of this page.

Kelly is the second guest announced for the special event. He will join Estelle Miller, co-founder of EV Experts, the specialist electric used car dealer, on our panel.

Vines, with Kelly at the helm, is renowned for putting its staff first and was one of the first car dealership groups to close on Sundays, while the aftersales department is also closed on a Saturday to allow staff a two-day weekend.

The group also offers medical cash benefits of £1,000 every year to his team, while the dealership group even helps staff buy expensive tech – like TVs or computers – and allows them to pay it off monthly via their salary.

We’ll be chatting about this and his take on the motoring industry during the live recording.

At the event guests will enjoy a barbecue dinner and there’ll be a chance to enjoy drinks with like-minded members of the motor trade. Hotel rooms are also available for those who want to make an evening of it.

Attendees will be able to join in with the Podcast recording too giving their opinions on what we’re chatting about.

The event will run from 4pm until late. Following the show, we’ll open the bar and guests will enjoy a barbecue in a beautiful outdoor setting where you’ll be able to relax for an evening of socialising with other industry professionals.

Tickets are now on sale below from £149. There are also a limited number of hotel room packages available to book at the venue, which includes a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so make sure you subscribe to the show if you haven’t already to hear it.