Car Dealer Podcast: Supply challenges in 71-plate, the switch to electric and used car propositions with Daksh Gupta

September is always a time of big change, we start to see autumn colours, kids go back to school and, of course, we have a plate change.

This month is an unusual switch to the new 71-plate as new car dealers struggle with stock availability, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the figures stand at the end of the month.

Marshall Motor Group is back to some pre-pandemic normality though, explained CEO Daksh Gupta on the Car Dealer Podcast, as it was able to welcome customers for midnight handovers on September 1.

Speaking about the supply challenges, he said: ‘I think everyone knows there are supply challenges that we’re all facing at the moment. It does vary across brands in terms of the situations that they’re in but it’ll be interesting to see how the month pans out.

‘What will come through is clearly the order bank that we’ve got, what we’ve got on the ground that we can sell and it does vary brand by brand.

‘Some are telling us they’re going to be down 50 per cent in terms of what stock is available, some are are saying there’s not too much of an impact and others are saying it’s about 25 per cent.

‘It’s absolutely fascinating. I personally quite like challenges like this because it’s quite stimulating to navigate. I’m sure not everyone likes doing that.’

