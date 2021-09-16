Log in
Car Dealer Power 2021: Here are the firms that made the shortlist

  • Car Dealer Power Awards voted for by the you will be revealed on October 13
  • Special video awards will premiere at 6pm revealing best suppliers to do business with
  • The best and worst car manufacturers to represent to be announced
  • Car of the Year, voted for by the dealers that sell them, also to be unveiled on the night

Time 31 seconds ago

Car dealers across the country have now had their say in this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards – and the time has come to reveal the shortlist.

The survey has been running for four months, collecting the opinion of dealers up and down the country on the best suppliers to do business with and the best car manufacturer to represent.

In the last year, suppliers have dug deep to really help their car dealer customers throughout a series of lockdowns and unprecedented events.

Those companies have now been shortlisted and will go head to head in this year’s digital Car Dealer Power Awards on October 13.

The special video event will premiere on the evening of October 13 at 6pm.

This supplier shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of companies were nominated by our readers.

The testimonials and feedback received as part of the survey are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.

A winner and two highly commended firms will be unveiled in each category.

Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team about the next steps in the process this week.

Please note, use of the Car Dealer Power logo is only allowed with express permission of Car Dealer, please contact the team before using it.

The car manufacturer winners and losers and the coveted Car of the Year award will be revealed on the night.

Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 Shortlist

Cleaning Product of the Year

  • Autoglym
  • Autosmart
  • Carplan

Recruitment Agency of the Year

  • Pembrook Resourcing
  • Perfect Placement
  • WeRecruit Auto

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

  • Dealer Auction
  • Cartotrade
  • Trade2Trade

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

  • Auto Trader 
  • Cap HPI 
  • Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

  • Auto Trader
  • Click Dealer
  • Rapid RTC

Dealer Management System of the Year

  • CDK
  • Click Dealer
  • Pinewood

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

  • Click Dealer
  • Codeweavers
  • 67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

  • 67 Degrees
  • Autoweb
  • GForces

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

  • Auto Trader
  • Cap HPI
  • Experian

Warranty Provider of the Year

  • RAC Warranties
  • WMS
  • WarrantyWise

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

  • Autogylm
  • Diamond Brite
  • GardX

Auction House of the Year

  • Aston Barclay
  • G3
  • Manheim

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

  • Allianz
  • Gallagher
  • Unicom

Online Advertiser for New Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • Carwow
  • WhatCar?

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • eBay Motors Group

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

  • Blue Motor Finance
  • Evolution
  • First Response

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

  • Black Horse
  • Close Brothers
  • Moto Novo

Video Provider of the Year

  • Autosonshow
  • CitNow
  • GardX B2See

Extra Mile Award

  • No shortlist revealed

Product Innovation of the Year

  • No shortlist revealed

The winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 will be announced in a special video on October 13, released on this website at 6pm.

The Car Dealer Power Awards logo is protected by copyright and must not be used without express permission from the Car Dealer team.

You can find out who won last year’s awards below.

 

