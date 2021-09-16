Car Dealer Power 2021: Here are the firms that made the shortlist

Car dealers across the country have now had their say in this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards – and the time has come to reveal the shortlist.
The survey has been running for four months, collecting the opinion of dealers up and down the country on the best suppliers to do business with and the best car manufacturer to represent.
In the last year, suppliers have dug deep to really help their car dealer customers throughout a series of lockdowns and unprecedented events.
Those companies have now been shortlisted and will go head to head in this year’s digital Car Dealer Power Awards on October 13.
The special video event will premiere on the evening of October 13 at 6pm.
This supplier shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of companies were nominated by our readers.
The testimonials and feedback received as part of the survey are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.
A winner and two highly commended firms will be unveiled in each category.
Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team about the next steps in the process this week.
Please note, use of the Car Dealer Power logo is only allowed with express permission of Car Dealer, please contact the team before using it.
The car manufacturer winners and losers and the coveted Car of the Year award will be revealed on the night.
Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 Shortlist
Cleaning Product of the Year
- Autoglym
- Autosmart
- Carplan
Recruitment Agency of the Year
- Pembrook Resourcing
- Perfect Placement
- WeRecruit Auto
Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
- Dealer Auction
- Cartotrade
- Trade2Trade
Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Glass’s
Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Click Dealer
- Rapid RTC
Dealer Management System of the Year
- CDK
- Click Dealer
- Pinewood
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Click Dealer
- Codeweavers
- 67 Degrees
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- 67 Degrees
- Autoweb
- GForces
Provenance Check Provider of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Experian
Warranty Provider of the Year
- RAC Warranties
- WMS
- WarrantyWise
Paint Protection Provider of the Year
- Autogylm
- Diamond Brite
- GardX
Auction House of the Year
- Aston Barclay
- G3
- Manheim
Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
- Allianz
- Gallagher
- Unicom
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Auto Trader
- Carwow
- WhatCar?
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- CarGurus
- eBay Motors Group
Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
- Blue Motor Finance
- Evolution
- First Response
Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
- Black Horse
- Close Brothers
- Moto Novo
Video Provider of the Year
- Autosonshow
- CitNow
- GardX B2See
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist revealed
Product Innovation of the Year
- No shortlist revealed
The winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 will be announced in a special video on October 13, released on this website at 6pm.
