Car Dealer Power 2021: Here are the firms that made the shortlist

Car dealers across the country have now had their say in this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards – and the time has come to reveal the shortlist.

The survey has been running for four months, collecting the opinion of dealers up and down the country on the best suppliers to do business with and the best car manufacturer to represent.

In the last year, suppliers have dug deep to really help their car dealer customers throughout a series of lockdowns and unprecedented events.

Those companies have now been shortlisted and will go head to head in this year’s digital Car Dealer Power Awards on October 13.

The special video event will premiere on the evening of October 13 at 6pm.

This supplier shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of companies were nominated by our readers.

The testimonials and feedback received as part of the survey are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.

A winner and two highly commended firms will be unveiled in each category.

Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team about the next steps in the process this week.

The car manufacturer winners and losers and the coveted Car of the Year award will be revealed on the night.

Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 Shortlist

Cleaning Product of the Year

Autoglym

Autosmart

Carplan

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Pembrook Resourcing

Perfect Placement

WeRecruit Auto

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Dealer Auction

Cartotrade

Trade2Trade

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Auto Trader

Click Dealer

Rapid RTC

Dealer Management System of the Year

CDK

Click Dealer

Pinewood

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Click Dealer

Codeweavers

67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

67 Degrees

Autoweb

GForces

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Experian

Warranty Provider of the Year

RAC Warranties

WMS

WarrantyWise

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Autogylm

Diamond Brite

GardX

Auction House of the Year

Aston Barclay

G3

Manheim

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Allianz

Gallagher

Unicom

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Auto Trader

Carwow

WhatCar?

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

CarGurus

eBay Motors Group

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Blue Motor Finance

Evolution

First Response

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Black Horse

Close Brothers

Moto Novo

Video Provider of the Year

Autosonshow

CitNow

GardX B2See

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist revealed

Product Innovation of the Year

No shortlist revealed

The winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 will be announced in a special video on October 13, released on this website at 6pm.

You can find out who won last year’s awards below.