Car Dealer Power 2022: These are the firms that have made the shortlist for this year’s awards

  • Car Dealer Power awards voted for by YOU will be announced on October 12
  • Special video awards to reveal best suppliers to do business with
  • The best and worst car manufacturers to represent will be announced as well
  • Car of the Year, voted for by the dealers that sell them, will also be unveiled on the night

Time 12:58 pm, September 8, 2022

The votes are in and we can now reveal the shortlist for Car Dealer Power 2022!

Voting has been taking place since June by car dealers the length and breadth of the UK.

They’ve been saying which are the best suppliers to do business with as well as the best car manufacturers to represent.

Today, we can reveal the names of the suppliers that will be going head to head in this year’s digital Car Dealer Power awards on Wednesday, October 12.

The shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of businesses were nominated by our readers.

The testimonials and feedback that were submitted as part of the survey are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.

A winner and two highly commended firms will be announced for each category.

Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team this week about the next steps in the process. They are listed below in alphabetical order in their categories.

The car manufacturer winners and losers and the coveted Car of the Year award will be revealed on the night.

NB: Use of the Car Dealer Power logo is only allowed with the express permission of Car Dealer. Please contact the Car Dealer team before using it.

Car Dealer Power 2022 shortlist

Cleaning Product of the Year

  • Autoclenz
  • Autoglym
  • Autosmart

Recruitment Agency of the Year

  • InAutomotive
  • Perfect Placement
  • WeRecruit Auto

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

  • Dealer Auction
  • Motorway
  • Trade 2 Trade

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

  • Auto Trader
  • Autovista
  • Cap HPI

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

  • Auto Trader
  • Click Dealer
  • Keyloop

Dealer Management System of the Year

  • Click Dealer
  • Pinewood
  • Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

  • Autoweb
  • Click Dealer
  • 67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

  • Automotive Transformation Group
  • 67 Degrees
  • Spidersnet

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

  • Cap HPI
  • Experian
  • MotorCheck

Warranty Provider of the Year

  • Autoguard
  • The WMS Group
  • Warrantywise

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

  • Autoguard Shield
  • Diamondbrite
  • GardX

Auction House of the Year

  • Aston Barclay
  • G3 Vehicle Auctions
  • Manheim

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

  • Aston Lark
  • Tradex
  • Unicom

Online Advertiser for New Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • Carwow
  • Heycar

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • eBay Motors Group

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

  • Evolution Funding
  • First Response Finance
  • Oodle

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

  • Blue Motor Finance
  • Close Brothers Motor Finance
  • MotoNovo

Video Provider of the Year

  • CitNOW
  • GardX
  • Vehicles In Video

Extra Mile Award

  • No shortlist revealed

Product Innovation of the Year

  • No shortlist revealed

The winners of Car Dealer Power 2022 will be announced in a special video on Wednesday, October 12, which will be released on this website at 6pm on the day.

NB: The Car Dealer Power logo is protected by copyright and must not be used without express permission from the Car Dealer team.

You can find out who won 2021’s awards below.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

