Car Dealer Power 2022: These are the firms that have made the shortlist for this year’s awards

The votes are in and we can now reveal the shortlist for Car Dealer Power 2022!
Voting has been taking place since June by car dealers the length and breadth of the UK.
They’ve been saying which are the best suppliers to do business with as well as the best car manufacturers to represent.
Today, we can reveal the names of the suppliers that will be going head to head in this year’s digital Car Dealer Power awards on Wednesday, October 12.
The shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of businesses were nominated by our readers.
The testimonials and feedback that were submitted as part of the survey are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.
A winner and two highly commended firms will be announced for each category.
Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team this week about the next steps in the process. They are listed below in alphabetical order in their categories.
The car manufacturer winners and losers and the coveted Car of the Year award will be revealed on the night.
Car Dealer Power 2022 shortlist
Cleaning Product of the Year
- Autoclenz
- Autoglym
- Autosmart
Recruitment Agency of the Year
- InAutomotive
- Perfect Placement
- WeRecruit Auto
Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
- Dealer Auction
- Motorway
- Trade 2 Trade
Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Autovista
- Cap HPI
Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Click Dealer
- Keyloop
Dealer Management System of the Year
- Click Dealer
- Pinewood
- Spidersnet Autopromotor
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Autoweb
- Click Dealer
- 67 Degrees
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Automotive Transformation Group
- 67 Degrees
- Spidersnet
Provenance Check Provider of the Year
- Cap HPI
- Experian
- MotorCheck
Warranty Provider of the Year
- Autoguard
- The WMS Group
- Warrantywise
Paint Protection Provider of the Year
- Autoguard Shield
- Diamondbrite
- GardX
Auction House of the Year
- Aston Barclay
- G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Manheim
Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
- Aston Lark
- Tradex
- Unicom
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Auto Trader
- Carwow
- Heycar
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- CarGurus
- eBay Motors Group
Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
- Evolution Funding
- First Response Finance
- Oodle
Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
- Blue Motor Finance
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- MotoNovo
Video Provider of the Year
- CitNOW
- GardX
- Vehicles In Video
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist revealed
Product Innovation of the Year
- No shortlist revealed
The winners of Car Dealer Power 2022 will be announced in a special video on Wednesday, October 12, which will be released on this website at 6pm on the day.
NB: The Car Dealer Power logo is protected by copyright and must not be used without express permission from the Car Dealer team.
