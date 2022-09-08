Car Dealer Power 2022: These are the firms that have made the shortlist for this year’s awards

The votes are in and we can now reveal the shortlist for Car Dealer Power 2022!

Voting has been taking place since June by car dealers the length and breadth of the UK.

They’ve been saying which are the best suppliers to do business with as well as the best car manufacturers to represent.

Today, we can reveal the names of the suppliers that will be going head to head in this year’s digital Car Dealer Power awards on Wednesday, October 12.

The shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of businesses were nominated by our readers.

The testimonials and feedback that were submitted as part of the survey are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.

A winner and two highly commended firms will be announced for each category.

Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team this week about the next steps in the process. They are listed below in alphabetical order in their categories.

The car manufacturer winners and losers and the coveted Car of the Year award will be revealed on the night.

NB: Use of the Car Dealer Power logo is only allowed with the express permission of Car Dealer. Please contact the Car Dealer team before using it.

Car Dealer Power 2022 shortlist

Cleaning Product of the Year

Autoclenz

Autoglym

Autosmart

Recruitment Agency of the Year

InAutomotive

Perfect Placement

WeRecruit Auto

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Dealer Auction

Motorway

Trade 2 Trade

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Auto Trader

Autovista

Cap HPI

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Auto Trader

Click Dealer

Keyloop

Dealer Management System of the Year

Click Dealer

Pinewood

Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Autoweb

Click Dealer

67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Automotive Transformation Group

67 Degrees

Spidersnet

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Cap HPI

Experian

MotorCheck

Warranty Provider of the Year

Autoguard

The WMS Group

Warrantywise

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Autoguard Shield

Diamondbrite

GardX

Auction House of the Year

Aston Barclay

G3 Vehicle Auctions

Manheim

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Aston Lark

Tradex

Unicom

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Auto Trader

Carwow

Heycar

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

CarGurus

eBay Motors Group

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Evolution Funding

First Response Finance

Oodle

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Blue Motor Finance

Close Brothers Motor Finance

MotoNovo

Video Provider of the Year

CitNOW

GardX

Vehicles In Video

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist revealed

Product Innovation of the Year

No shortlist revealed

The winners of Car Dealer Power 2022 will be announced in a special video on Wednesday, October 12, which will be released on this website at 6pm on the day.

You can find out who won 2021’s awards below.