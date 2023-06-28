Car Dealer Power 2023: Car of the Year

Car dealers have voted the MG4 as the best car of the past 12 months.

The Chinese-built electric car scooped the Car of the Year title in the 2023 Car Dealer Power Awards, completing an all-electric sweep with the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and BMW i7 taking highly commended gongs.

The Car Dealer Power Car of the Year award is different from other similarly titled awards handed out by motoring magazines and judging panels, as it’s voted for car dealers regardless of which brands they represent.

The MG4 came out on top – and by a huge margin.

The newcomer has dramatically altered the status quo in the family electric car market, and shown up rivals from leading brands.

MG, owned by Chinese powerhouse SAIC, has been quietly building up a reputation in the UK for the past decade or so as a carmaker building no-nonsense cars that trade on value for money.

The MG4 marks a changing point, though. It’s still cheaper than its rivals like many Chinese MGs before it, but the difference here is that it beats its competition in many areas.

It’s great to drive, packed with kit, looks stylish and offers a claimed range of up to 281 miles from a full charge.

Dealers have reported a new wave of customers walking into showrooms attracted by the low price, seven-year warranty and long electric range. Some have told us that at first they couldn’t sell them quickly enough.

MG must also be praised for not getting dragged into the much-publicised new car supply problems, as it ramped up production of the MG4 while big brand rivals struggled.

The Chinese-owned British brand is also gearing up for the next stage of its image reinvigoration with the Cyberster two-seater sports car and a hot MG4 X-Power in the works.

Survey respondents said they loved the MG4’s low price, but also how that didn’t equate to an inferior or substandard product.

Following the MG4 in dealers’ praises this year was the Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

The retro-styled vehicle is the long awaited follow-up to the classic Type 2 bus of the 1950s and 60s.

Dealers reported huge interest in the ID.Buzz from customers desperate to own the charismatic VW.

One Car Dealer Power survey respondent said: ‘It’s an electric car petrolheads want to own.’

Taking the final highly commended place is the BMW i7.

It could be said the German giant took its eye off the ball with electric cars in recent years, but it’s back with a bang with cars like the i7.

The i7 is easily the electric limo of the moment with its focus on outright luxury, high-class technology and imposing styling.

One dealer said it’s ‘the new electric luxury benchmark’, while another said BMW ‘has beaten Mercedes as its own game – and that’s no easy feat!’

Congratulations to all three on their hugely deserved gongs.