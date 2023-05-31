Car Dealer Power 2023: The shortlist revealed for our annual awards

The firms in the running for this year’s Car Dealer Power awards have been revealed.
The awards – voted for by Car Dealer readers – mark the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK and the best motor trade suppliers to do business with.
The winners of the event will be revealed in a special video presentation that will premiere on Wednesday, June 28 at 6pm.
A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, with the full results being announced in the video on the night.
However, today Car Dealer can reveal the shortlist for the fiercely fought supplier categories.
Thousands of online votes have been received from Car Dealer readers since the survey opened earlier this year.
Their comments and votes have been totted up to create our shortlist. The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners over the next few weeks.
Cleaning Product
- Autoglym
- Autosmart
- Meguiar’s
Recruitment Agency
- Indeed
- Perfect Placement
- WeRecruit Auto
Used Car Valuations
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Glass’s
Consumer Lead Generation
- Automotive Transformation Group
- Auto Trader
- Click Dealer
Dealer Management System
- Click Dealer
- Gemini Systems
- Spidersnet Autopromotor Service
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Car Dealer 5
- Click Dealer
- 67 Degrees
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Automotive Transformation Group
- Bluesky Interactive
- Spidersnet
Provenance Checks
- Cap HPI
- Experian
- MotorCheck
Warranties
- Warranty First
- Warranty Solutions Group
- Warrantywise
Paint Protection
- Autoglym LifeShine
- GardX
- Supagard
Auction House
- Aston Barclay
- G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Manheim
Stock Acquisition
- Car2trade
- Dealer Auction
- Motorway
Trade Insurance
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Gallagher
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Auto Trader
- Carwow
- What Car?
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- eBay Motors Group
- Heycar
Finance (Sub-Prime)
- Evolution Funding
- First Response Finance
- Moneybarn
Finance (Prime)
- Black Horse
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Santander
Personalised Video
- CitNOW
- GardX b2See
- Vehicles in Video
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist. Revealed on awards night
Product Innovation
- No shortlist. Revealed on awards night
The winner of the car manufacturer award and the Car of the Year will be revealed on the night.
Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below.
The special video for this year’s awards will premiere on the Car Dealer YouTube channel at 6pm on Wednesday, June 28. Make sure you join us then!