Car Dealer Power 2023: The shortlist revealed for our annual awards

The firms in the running for this year’s Car Dealer Power awards have been revealed.

The awards – voted for by Car Dealer readers – mark the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK and the best motor trade suppliers to do business with.

The winners of the event will be revealed in a special video presentation that will premiere on Wednesday, June 28 at 6pm.

A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, with the full results being announced in the video on the night.

However, today Car Dealer can reveal the shortlist for the fiercely fought supplier categories.

Thousands of online votes have been received from Car Dealer readers since the survey opened earlier this year.

Their comments and votes have been totted up to create our shortlist. The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners over the next few weeks.

Cleaning Product

Autoglym

Autosmart

Meguiar’s

Recruitment Agency

Indeed

Perfect Placement

WeRecruit Auto

Used Car Valuations

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation

Automotive Transformation Group

Auto Trader

Click Dealer

Dealer Management System

Click Dealer

Gemini Systems

Spidersnet Autopromotor Service

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Car Dealer 5

Click Dealer

67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Automotive Transformation Group

Bluesky Interactive

Spidersnet

Provenance Checks

Cap HPI

Experian

MotorCheck

Warranties

Warranty First

Warranty Solutions Group

Warrantywise

Paint Protection

Autoglym LifeShine

GardX

Supagard

Auction House

Aston Barclay

G3 Vehicle Auctions

Manheim

Stock Acquisition

Car2trade

Dealer Auction

Motorway

Trade Insurance

Allianz

Aviva

Gallagher

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Auto Trader

Carwow

What Car?

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

eBay Motors Group

Heycar

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Evolution Funding

First Response Finance

Moneybarn

Finance (Prime)

Black Horse

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Santander

Personalised Video

CitNOW

GardX b2See

Vehicles in Video

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist. Revealed on awards night

Product Innovation

No shortlist. Revealed on awards night

The winner of the car manufacturer award and the Car of the Year will be revealed on the night.

Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below.

The special video for this year’s awards will premiere on the Car Dealer YouTube channel at 6pm on Wednesday, June 28. Make sure you join us then!