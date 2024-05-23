Car Dealer Power 2024: We reveal the shortlist for this year’s awards

The Car Dealer Power 2024 survey has closed and we can now announce the shortlist for this year’s awards.

Voted for by Car Dealer readers, they honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.

We had more entries than ever this year and all the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation on Wednesday, June 26 at 6pm.

A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also ve announced in the video on the night.

We launched the survey in February and today we’re pleased and proud to reveal the shortlist for the supplier categories after readers’ comments and votes were totted up.

The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners and highly commendeds over the next few weeks.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘With a record number of entries this year, it has been a true battle royale, with some categories practically neck and neck.

‘Make sure you don’t miss our video presentation on June 26, because it promises to be a thrill a minute!’

Cleaning Product

Autoglym

Autosmart

Turtlewax

Recruitment Agency

Cadre Recruitment

Perfect Placement

WeRecruit Auto

Used Car Valuations

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

MotorCheck

Consumer Lead Generation

Auto Trader

Click Dealer

Motors

Dealer Management System

Click Dealer

DealerKit

Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Car Dealer 5

Click Dealer

67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Automotive Transformation Group

Bluesky Interactive

Spidersnet

Provenance Checks

Cap HPI

Experian

MotorCheck

Warranties

Autoguard Warranties

Warranty Solutions Group

Warrantywise

Paint Protection

Autoglym LifeShine

Diamondbrite

GardX

Auction House

Aston Barclay

G3 Vehicle Auctions

Manheim

Stock Acquisition

Carwow

Motorway

Trade2Trade

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Auto Trader

CarGurus

Carwow

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

CarGurus

Motors

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Evolution Funding

First Response Finance

Octane Finance

Finance (Prime)

Black Horse

Close Brothers Motor Finance

MotoNovo

Personalised Video

CitNOW

GardX B2See

Vehicles in Video

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist. Revealed on awards night

Product Innovation

No shortlist. Revealed on awards night

Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below:

The special video for the Car Dealer Power 2024 awards will premiere on the Car Dealer YouTube channel at 6pm on Wednesday, June 26. Make sure you join us then!