Car Dealer Power 2024_Shortlist

Car Dealer Power

Car Dealer Power 2024: We reveal the shortlist for this year’s awards

  • Firms in the running for the 2024 Car Dealer Power awards are named
  • Final judging begins after votes cast by Car Dealer readers in online survey
  • Top suppliers and manufacturers will be announced on June 26
  • Special awards video premiere will also reveal Car of the Year

Time 10:51 am, May 23, 2024

The Car Dealer Power 2024 survey has closed and we can now announce the shortlist for this year’s awards.

Voted for by Car Dealer readers, they honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.

We had more entries than ever this year and all the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation on Wednesday, June 26 at 6pm.

A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also ve announced in the video on the night.

We launched the survey in February and today we’re pleased and proud to reveal the shortlist for the supplier categories after readers’ comments and votes were totted up.

The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners and highly commendeds over the next few weeks.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘With a record number of entries this year, it has been a true battle royale, with some categories practically neck and neck.

‘Make sure you don’t miss our video presentation on June 26, because it promises to be a thrill a minute!’

Cleaning Product

  • Autoglym
  • Autosmart
  • Turtlewax

Recruitment Agency

  • Cadre Recruitment
  • Perfect Placement
  • WeRecruit Auto

Used Car Valuations

  • Auto Trader
  • Cap HPI
  • MotorCheck

Consumer Lead Generation

  • Auto Trader
  • Click Dealer
  • Motors

Dealer Management System

  • Click Dealer
  • DealerKit
  • Spidersnet Autopromotor

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

  • Car Dealer 5
  • Click Dealer
  • 67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

  • Automotive Transformation Group
  • Bluesky Interactive
  • Spidersnet

Provenance Checks

  • Cap HPI
  • Experian
  • MotorCheck

Warranties

  • Autoguard Warranties
  • Warranty Solutions Group
  • Warrantywise

Paint Protection

  • Autoglym LifeShine
  • Diamondbrite
  • GardX

Auction House

  • Aston Barclay
  • G3 Vehicle Auctions
  • Manheim

Stock Acquisition

  • Carwow
  • Motorway
  • Trade2Trade

Online Advertiser for New Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • Carwow

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

  • Auto Trader
  • CarGurus
  • Motors

Finance (Sub-Prime)

  • Evolution Funding
  • First Response Finance
  • Octane Finance

Finance (Prime)

  • Black Horse
  • Close Brothers Motor Finance
  • MotoNovo

Personalised Video

  • CitNOW
  • GardX B2See
  • Vehicles in Video

Extra Mile Award

  • No shortlist. Revealed on awards night

Product Innovation

  • No shortlist. Revealed on awards night

Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below:

The special video for the Car Dealer Power 2024 awards will premiere on the Car Dealer YouTube channel at 6pm on Wednesday, June 26. Make sure you join us then!

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



