Car Dealer Power 2024: We reveal the shortlist for this year’s awards

The Car Dealer Power 2024 survey has closed and we can now announce the shortlist for this year’s awards.
Voted for by Car Dealer readers, they honour the finest motor trade suppliers in the business as well as the best car manufacturers to represent in the UK.
We had more entries than ever this year and all the winners and highly commendeds will be revealed during a special video presentation on Wednesday, June 26 at 6pm.
A shortlist for the top car manufacturer isn’t published, nor is there one for the Car of the Year, but the full results for those will also ve announced in the video on the night.
We launched the survey in February and today we’re pleased and proud to reveal the shortlist for the supplier categories after readers’ comments and votes were totted up.
The Car Dealer team will now assess the entries and judges will confirm the winners and highly commendeds over the next few weeks.
Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘With a record number of entries this year, it has been a true battle royale, with some categories practically neck and neck.
‘Make sure you don’t miss our video presentation on June 26, because it promises to be a thrill a minute!’
Cleaning Product
- Autoglym
- Autosmart
- Turtlewax
Recruitment Agency
- Cadre Recruitment
- Perfect Placement
- WeRecruit Auto
Used Car Valuations
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- MotorCheck
Consumer Lead Generation
- Auto Trader
- Click Dealer
- Motors
Dealer Management System
- Click Dealer
- DealerKit
- Spidersnet Autopromotor
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- Car Dealer 5
- Click Dealer
- 67 Degrees
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- Automotive Transformation Group
- Bluesky Interactive
- Spidersnet
Provenance Checks
- Cap HPI
- Experian
- MotorCheck
Warranties
- Autoguard Warranties
- Warranty Solutions Group
- Warrantywise
Paint Protection
- Autoglym LifeShine
- Diamondbrite
- GardX
Auction House
- Aston Barclay
- G3 Vehicle Auctions
- Manheim
Stock Acquisition
- Carwow
- Motorway
- Trade2Trade
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Auto Trader
- CarGurus
- Carwow
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- CarGurus
- Motors
Finance (Sub-Prime)
- Evolution Funding
- First Response Finance
- Octane Finance
Finance (Prime)
- Black Horse
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- MotoNovo
Personalised Video
- CitNOW
- GardX B2See
- Vehicles in Video
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist. Revealed on awards night
Product Innovation
- No shortlist. Revealed on awards night
Last year’s winners can be seen in the video below:
The special video for the Car Dealer Power 2024 awards will premiere on the Car Dealer YouTube channel at 6pm on Wednesday, June 26. Make sure you join us then!