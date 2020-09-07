The shortlist of suppliers in the running for our coveted Car Dealer Power Awards has been revealed.

Thousands of dealers have cast their votes in this year’s survey – the best response ever – and the companies listed below will now be going head to head for our gongs.

At 6pm on September 30, Car Dealer will be announcing the winners in a special video which will reveal the winners in our Supplier categories as well as the best manufacturer to represent and the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year.

This supplier shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of companies were nominated by our readers.

The scores for each supplier, as well as testimonials and feedback received as part of the survey, are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.

A winner and two highly commended firms will be unveiled in each category.

Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team about the next steps in the process this week.

Note: Use of the Car Dealer Power logo is only allowed with express permission of Car Dealer, please contact the team before using it.

Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 Shortlist

Cleaning Product of the Year

Autoclenz

Autogylm

Autosmart

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Ingenia Recruitment

Perfect Placement

We Recruit Auto

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Cartotrade.com

Dealer Auction

Trade-2-Trade

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Carwow

Rapid RTC

What Car?

Dealer Management System of the Year

Click Dealer

Dragon2000

Pinewood

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

AutoWeb Design

Click Dealer

67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

AutoWeb Design

Bluesky

GForces

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Cap HPI

Experian

Motor Check

Warranty Provider of the Year

Auto Protect

WarrantyWise

WMS Group

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

GardX

Supagard

Autogylm Lifeshine

Auction House of the Year

Aston Barclay

BCA

Manheim

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Gallaghers

Tradewise

Unicom

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Carwow

HeyCar

What Car?

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

eBay Motors Group

Facebook MarketPlace

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Black Horse

Evolution

First Response

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

BNP Paribas

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Santander

Video Provider of the Year

CitNOW

GardX Ad-vantage B2See

Rhino Autovision

Motor Factor of the Year

Euro Car Parts

GSF Car Parts

Motor Parts Direct

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist revealed

Product Innovation of the Year

No shortlist revealed

The winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 will be announced in a special video on September 30, released on this website at 6pm.