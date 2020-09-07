The shortlist of suppliers in the running for our coveted Car Dealer Power Awards has been revealed.
Thousands of dealers have cast their votes in this year’s survey – the best response ever – and the companies listed below will now be going head to head for our gongs.
At 6pm on September 30, Car Dealer will be announcing the winners in a special video which will reveal the winners in our Supplier categories as well as the best manufacturer to represent and the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year.
This supplier shortlist has been whittled down by our judges after a huge number of companies were nominated by our readers.
The scores for each supplier, as well as testimonials and feedback received as part of the survey, are now being analysed by the Car Dealer judging team.
A winner and two highly commended firms will be unveiled in each category.
Shortlisted companies will be contacted by the Car Dealer team about the next steps in the process this week.
Note: Use of the Car Dealer Power logo is only allowed with express permission of Car Dealer, please contact the team before using it.
Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 Shortlist
Cleaning Product of the Year
- Autoclenz
- Autogylm
- Autosmart
Recruitment Agency of the Year
- Ingenia Recruitment
- Perfect Placement
- We Recruit Auto
Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
- Cartotrade.com
- Dealer Auction
- Trade-2-Trade
Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Glass’s
Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
- Carwow
- Rapid RTC
- What Car?
Dealer Management System of the Year
- Click Dealer
- Dragon2000
- Pinewood
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- AutoWeb Design
- Click Dealer
- 67 Degrees
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- AutoWeb Design
- Bluesky
- GForces
Provenance Check Provider of the Year
- Cap HPI
- Experian
- Motor Check
Warranty Provider of the Year
- Auto Protect
- WarrantyWise
- WMS Group
Paint Protection Provider of the Year
- GardX
- Supagard
- Autogylm Lifeshine
Auction House of the Year
- Aston Barclay
- BCA
- Manheim
Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
- Gallaghers
- Tradewise
- Unicom
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Carwow
- HeyCar
- What Car?
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- eBay Motors Group
- Facebook MarketPlace
Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
- Black Horse
- Evolution
- First Response
Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
- BNP Paribas
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Santander
Video Provider of the Year
- CitNOW
- GardX Ad-vantage B2See
- Rhino Autovision
Motor Factor of the Year
- Euro Car Parts
- GSF Car Parts
- Motor Parts Direct
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist revealed
Product Innovation of the Year
- No shortlist revealed
The winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 will be announced in a special video on September 30, released on this website at 6pm.