Car dealer Snows welcomes local MP to learn how Motability Scheme has transformed constituent’s life

Dealer group Snows has welcomed a local MP to one of its showrooms to learn more about the Motability scheme.

Conservative MP for Romsey and North Southampton, Caroline Nokes, visited Snows Peugeot in Romsey earlier this month, and met with one of her constituents, Sue Hudson, who has benefitted from the Motability services offered through Snows.

Hudson took delivery of her first Motability Scheme car in January.

Increasingly reliant on her scooter and crutches due to Parkes Weber Syndrome, she says the Peugeot e-2008 has transformed her travel over the last six months: ‘It’s changed my ability to get around.

‘The car has given me so much freedom. I mainly drive out to the forest, and to visit my daughter in Buckinghamshire.

‘The car is very easy to drive. I don’t walk much now. I have a scooter and a hoist in the back of the car.’

Caroline Nokes MP said: ‘I’m delighted to meet Sue and to hear how the Motability Scheme has made such a difference to her journeys. In my Romsey and North Southampton constituency, around 500 people are Scheme customers.

‘I’m keenly aware of the challenges disabled people face. Motability’s accessible transport solutions help to address some of those concerns.’

Richard Cartwright, one of Motability’s governors, also attended the event and said: ‘We would like to thank Sue for coming today, and Caroline Nokes MP for supporting the Motability Scheme. It’s been a pleasure to attend this handover in Romsey and to show how the scheme is evolving to help disabled people.

‘We will continue to offer the most innovative transportation advances for all Motability Scheme customers.’

Mark Toms, general manager at Snows Peugeot Romsey, said: ‘Snows are proud to be associated with the Motability Scheme. We were delighted Caroline Nokes MP was able to meet one of our valued Motability customers, Sue Hudson, and find out more about how the scheme operates.

‘Peugeot vehicles are particularly well-suited to the needs of people with limited mobility as they combine practicality with driving pleasure. We’re so pleased Sue is enjoying life with her e-2008 and look forward to welcoming her back to the dealership soon.’

Picture: Caroline Nokes meets Sue Hudson and the Snows team