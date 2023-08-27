Car dealer South West Nissan lays on special trackday competition as Gran Turismo movie hits silver screen

Dealer group South West Nissan is running a special competition for one lucky youngster to win a track day experience.

The firm is laying on the contest to coincide with the arrival of the Gran Turismo movie in cinemas.

South West Nissan, which has dealerships in Barnstaple, Exeter and Wellington, is giving children between the ages of 10 and 16 the chance to the experience worth £170.

All they have to do is have a picture taken of themselves beside any Nissan GT-R before August 31 – with a friend or relative allowed to pose by the car on their behalf. The image must then be uploaded to the South West Nissan Facebook page, and the name of the lucky winner will be announced on September 6.

To make it as easy as possible to get involved, the team from South West Nissan have been positioning their own GT-R in various locations in recent weeks.

From now until the end of August, the car will be at the company’s Exeter dealership in Grace Road West, Marsh Barton.

The winner of the track day will be able to select four incredible supercars for their experience, enjoying a thrilling three miles in each, all while accompanied by an expert driver.

Runner-up prizes include a pair of cinema tickets and a stylish Gran Turismo cap.

The new film focuses on the incredible story of Jann Mardenborough, highly skilled at the Gran Turismo video game/simulator, who beat off competition from 90,000 rivals to qualify for the 2011 Nissan GT Academy and become a real-life racing driver.

South West Nissan is proud to have its own connections to Jann Mardenborough.

Back in 2015, a customer took delivery of the UK’s first Nissan GT-R Nismo at its Exeter showroom. The buyer then went on to enjoy a track day with Jann at Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire.

A South West Nissan spokesperson said: ‘We have had a huge amount of interest in our Gran Turismo movie competition and our lucky winner is sure to have a thrilling and memorable day out. There’s still time to get involved and entry is free!

‘We are delighted to have a direct connection to the fantastic new Gran Turismo film and perhaps Jann Mardenborough will come and visit us again one day! We’d be delighted to welcome him back.’

Picture: South West Nissan’s special GT-R parked outside a local cinema and encouraging members of the public to take part in the competition