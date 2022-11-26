Car Dealer Used Car Awards can open doors for new business opportunities, says first-time nominee

For many of the nominees on our Used Car Awards shortlist, this is the latest in a long list of accolades stretching back years.

However, for some, this year represents the first time they have the opportunity to scoop one of our prestigious gongs.

Wetherby-based SUV Prestige has come on leaps and bounds in the last year, completely transforming its model to adopt an ambitious omnichannel approach. You can read more about the company’s journey here.

It is a gamble that has paid off, with the firm able to invest heavily in a new showroom after seeing record-breaking numbers throughout the year.

The team is now hoping to cap their success with a Used Car Award, having been nominated in the Used Car Online Sales Experience category.

Reacting to the nomination, Harry Leighton, the firm’s head of marketing, told us: ‘It’s great! It is just good to be recognised and our team get the recognition they deserve for the hard work they all put in.

‘We’ve made some big changes over the last few years and feel now is the time we can really get going.

‘We’ve made some massive investments including a new showroom, changed our business model – focusing more on an omnichannel approach – and added some great members to our team, almost all of which during the pandemic. This will be just the start for us.’

He added: ‘We can’t wait for the ceremony. It’ll be great to meet and enjoy the night with so many other great companies and people.

‘It’s great for exposure and opening doors to business opportunities. It’s also really helpful to see where improvements can be made, and highlighting areas other companies are excelling in to see what we can take to help us in what we do.

‘Finally it’ll be a great night out!’

In recognition of a stellar year, the firm’s boss, Steve Dhesi, has been nominated for our hotly-contested Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year.

Leighton says his boss would be a deserving recipient of the award and has backed him to lead the firm to further success.

He said: ‘Without getting too soppy, he’s just brilliant. He truly values his staff, he will do anything to help people grow and progress.

‘We’ve had plenty of staff move up the ladder within the business to departments they have a passion for but don’t have the experience. He’s given them everything they need to be great.

‘He also recognises times have changed and acknowledges that we must adapt and evolve in order to be the best. He actively seeks out new and fresh ideas from his team around him and takes on board ideas.

‘I think that has a lot to do with the success of the business.

‘He loves looking to the future and thinking up ways with the team of adapting what we do to be a step ahead.

‘Speaking personally, working for Steve has been life-changing for me, he’s more of a father figure than a boss.

‘We must also give the same credit to the main boss – his wife Satinda – who I know credits much of his success. She’s equally as brilliant.’

The names for this year’s Used Car Awards have been whittled down after two rounds of judging and a full list of nominees can be found here.

The event, on November 28, is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX is hosting the official after party, which is invite only.

Main image: Steve Dhesi