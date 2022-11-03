Winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award is a ‘humbling’ experience, says three-time winner

It doesn’t matter how many times you win one, the excitement of scooping a Car Dealer Used Car Award never fades away.

That’s the view of Car Quay boss Jamie Caple, who has been named our Dealers’ Dealer of the Year for the previous three years.

The popular industry figure is up for the award again this year and is hopeful of making Car Dealer history with four gongs in consecutive years.

The Derby-based dealer says it is ‘humbling’ to receive such recognition from his contemporaries and believes that the ‘immense pride’ felt never goes away.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I was incredibly thrilled to win again, and despite the fact I’d previously won this award it was still incredibly humbling and meant as much to me as the first.

‘To see two of my team also recognised [both highly commended] filled my heart and soul with immense pride.

‘We can be a bit cynical and jaded at times in this industry, but to receive the recognition as a business and on a personal level was simply amazing.

‘Last year, we were bought a couple of bottles of champagne by other guests at the awards ceremony, which were delivered to our table, and we managed to sneak into the afterparty as a team once the awards had finished and continued to celebrate.

‘We all stayed in a hotel and had a nice moment as a team over breakfast in a rooftop restaurant overlooking London, reflecting on the previous night’s successes.’

Caple believes that success at the Used Car Awards has allowed his company to carry on growing and given it extra standing among its customer base.

He and his team are now looking forward to this year’s event, which takes place at The Brewery in London on Monday November 28, hosted as ever by Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

‘I believe for any prospective customers that are working out whether to buy from us or not, something such as a Car Dealer award could tip them in our favour,’ Caple said.

‘It certainly helps solidify their decision to buy from us.

‘In addition to this, the individual team members who were recognised have grown in stature and confidence and are performing to a standard higher than this time 12 months ago.

‘Overall, it has been a big plus to us as a company.

‘To find out you’re amongst the best the industry has to offer is a massive thing and can give people a massive confidence boost.

‘We simply can’t wait for the event – to head to London en masse as a team of 17, to meet up with industry friends and colleagues, to celebrate the successes of the winning businesses and to have a fabulous time in a wonderful environment celebrating an industry I love.’

The names for this year’s Used Car Awards have been whittled down after two rounds of judging and the shortlisted candidates can be found here.

