The new year has brought a new director at Vertu Motors with David Gillard joining the board of directors at the dealer group.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange this morning (Jan 2), the firm confirmed that Gallard would be taking up a role as an independent non-executive director.

The 61-year-old will sit as a member of the audit committee, nominations committee and remuneration committee but will hold no shares in the Car Dealer Top 100 outfit.

Gillard will fulfil the role alongside his existing position as a non-executive director and the chair of audit committee at builder’s merchant, Bradford and Sons Litd.

He previously worked at international law firm DAC Beachcroft LLP, where he was the group finance director and deputy to the managing partner.

Reacting to the appointment, Andy Goss, chairman of Vertu, said: ‘We are extremely pleased to welcome David to the Vertu board.

‘He will further add to the group’s significant financial expertise as his experience across a number of sectors and functions have given him a strong grounding across various aspects of financial governance.

‘I very much look forward to working with him.’

Gillard himself added: ‘I am delighted to be joining the board at Vertu, with its impressive range and depth of experience, at this exciting time for the group and the sector in which it operates.’

The appointment is the first directorate change at Vertu since the company suffered ‘malicious’ amendments to its Companies House records last October.

Its public record on the website was wrongly altered to say some directors had resigned and two others appointed – one apparently called ‘Mr Ice Crystal Augustus’.

The amendments were later corrected meaning that Gillard will not be joined by Mr Ice Crystal Augustus around the Vertu board table.