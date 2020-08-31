There’s just one day left to have your say on the best car manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to do business with – and the worst…

Voting for the Car Dealer Power Awards closes at 5pm tomorrow (September 1).

We have been inundated with votes for this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards as car dealers name and shame the manufacturer partners that they feel are the worst to do business with.

This year relationships have been strained between car dealers and their manufacturer partners as the scramble to keep business going on both sides has heightened tensions.

While some car manufacturers have taken drastic steps to help their dealers during the pandemic, as they have reopened the pressure has been piling back on.

Some dealers have reported ‘ridiculous’ targets have been reinstated from car manufacturers clearly reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

Car Dealer Power is a barometer of the health of those relationships and gives dealers the chance to rate their manufacturer partners in 13 different categories.

Last year, Mazda topped the poll – the picture above is boss Jeremy Thomson picking up the award from Car Dealer founder James Baggott – while Citroen was firmly on the bottom of the pile.

The Power Awards also look to celebrate the best car dealer suppliers and we’re looking for winners in categories including best website design firm, best warranty supplier, best paint protection partner and many others.

We’ll also hand out the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – a unique award as it is voted for by all car dealers, regardless of who they represent.

Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow. Our judges will then analyse the data and release a shortlist of contenders on September 7.

On September 30, Car Dealer will reveal the winners in a special video awards presentation and the gongs will be delivered to the winners.

Award winners and highly commended firms will have the opportunity to highlight their special achievements in a dedicated Car Dealer Power section on this popular website.

Full details of that will be revealed to the shortlisted contenders next week.

Car Dealer Power 2019 winners

Manufacturer of the Year

Winner: Mazda

Car of the Year

Winner: Suzuki Jimny

Cleaning Product of the Year

Winner: Autoglym

Highly commended: Autosmart; CarPlan

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Winner: Perfect Placement

Highly commended: Gibson Automotive Recruitment; Progress Recruitment Solutions

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Winner: Dealer Auction

Highly commended: Cartotrade.com; Sytner Web

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Winner: Auto Trader

Highly commended: Cap HPI; Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Winner: Codeweavers. Highly commended

Auto Trader; GForces & Gubagoo

Dealer Management System of the Year

Winner: Click Dealer

Highly commended: Dealerweb; Dragon2000

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Winner: 67 Degrees

Highly commended: Car Dealer 5; Click Dealer

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Winner: GForces

Highly commended: Autoweb Design; Click Dealer

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Winner: Cap HPI

Highly commended: Experian; MotorCheck

Warranty Provider of the Year

Winner: The WMS Group

Highly commended: Autoguard Warranties; AutoProtect

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Winner: GardX

Highly commended: Diamondbrite; Supagard

Auction House of the Year

Winner: Manheim

Highly commended: Aston Barclay; BCA

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Winner: Unicom

Highly commended: Aston Lark; Plan Insurance Brokers

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Winner: What Car?

Highly commended: Auto Trader; Carwow

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Winner: eBay

Highly commended: Auto Trader; Motors.co.uk

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Winner: Blue Motor Finance

Highly commended: Evolution Motor Finance; First Response Finance

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Winner: Close Brothers Motor Finance

Highly commended: Black Horse; Blue Motor Finance

Video Provider of the Year

Winner: CitNOW

Highly commended: AutosOnShow; GardX

Motor Factor of the Year

Winner: Motor Parts Direct

Highly commended: Dingbro; Euro Car Parts

Extra Mile Award

Winner: GForces

Product Innovation of the Year

Winner: Lawgistics for HR Manager