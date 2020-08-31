There’s just one day left to have your say on the best car manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to do business with – and the worst…
Voting for the Car Dealer Power Awards closes at 5pm tomorrow (September 1).
We have been inundated with votes for this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards as car dealers name and shame the manufacturer partners that they feel are the worst to do business with.
This year relationships have been strained between car dealers and their manufacturer partners as the scramble to keep business going on both sides has heightened tensions.
While some car manufacturers have taken drastic steps to help their dealers during the pandemic, as they have reopened the pressure has been piling back on.
Some dealers have reported ‘ridiculous’ targets have been reinstated from car manufacturers clearly reeling from the coronavirus crisis.
Car Dealer Power is a barometer of the health of those relationships and gives dealers the chance to rate their manufacturer partners in 13 different categories.
Last year, Mazda topped the poll – the picture above is boss Jeremy Thomson picking up the award from Car Dealer founder James Baggott – while Citroen was firmly on the bottom of the pile.
The Power Awards also look to celebrate the best car dealer suppliers and we’re looking for winners in categories including best website design firm, best warranty supplier, best paint protection partner and many others.
We’ll also hand out the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – a unique award as it is voted for by all car dealers, regardless of who they represent.
Voting closes at 5pm tomorrow. Our judges will then analyse the data and release a shortlist of contenders on September 7.
On September 30, Car Dealer will reveal the winners in a special video awards presentation and the gongs will be delivered to the winners.
Award winners and highly commended firms will have the opportunity to highlight their special achievements in a dedicated Car Dealer Power section on this popular website.
Full details of that will be revealed to the shortlisted contenders next week.
Car Dealer Power 2019 winners
Manufacturer of the Year
Winner: Mazda
Car of the Year
Winner: Suzuki Jimny
Cleaning Product of the Year
Winner: Autoglym
Highly commended: Autosmart; CarPlan
Recruitment Agency of the Year
Winner: Perfect Placement
Highly commended: Gibson Automotive Recruitment; Progress Recruitment Solutions
Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
Winner: Dealer Auction
Highly commended: Cartotrade.com; Sytner Web
Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
Winner: Auto Trader
Highly commended: Cap HPI; Glass’s
Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
Winner: Codeweavers. Highly commended
Auto Trader; GForces & Gubagoo
Dealer Management System of the Year
Winner: Click Dealer
Highly commended: Dealerweb; Dragon2000
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
Winner: 67 Degrees
Highly commended: Car Dealer 5; Click Dealer
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
Winner: GForces
Highly commended: Autoweb Design; Click Dealer
Provenance Check Provider of the Year
Winner: Cap HPI
Highly commended: Experian; MotorCheck
Warranty Provider of the Year
Winner: The WMS Group
Highly commended: Autoguard Warranties; AutoProtect
Paint Protection Provider of the Year
Winner: GardX
Highly commended: Diamondbrite; Supagard
Auction House of the Year
Winner: Manheim
Highly commended: Aston Barclay; BCA
Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
Winner: Unicom
Highly commended: Aston Lark; Plan Insurance Brokers
Online Advertiser for New Cars
Winner: What Car?
Highly commended: Auto Trader; Carwow
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
Winner: eBay
Highly commended: Auto Trader; Motors.co.uk
Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
Winner: Blue Motor Finance
Highly commended: Evolution Motor Finance; First Response Finance
Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
Winner: Close Brothers Motor Finance
Highly commended: Black Horse; Blue Motor Finance
Video Provider of the Year
Winner: CitNOW
Highly commended: AutosOnShow; GardX
Motor Factor of the Year
Winner: Motor Parts Direct
Highly commended: Dingbro; Euro Car Parts
Extra Mile Award
Winner: GForces
Product Innovation of the Year
Winner: Lawgistics for HR Manager