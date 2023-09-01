Log in

News

Car dealers in Australia lose class action against Mercedes for compensation over move to agency sales

  • Judge finally delivers verdict on ‘forensically complex’ legal case over agency model
  • Group of dealers in Australia had sought millions in compensation
  • They claimed they’d been bullied into accepting no-haggle model
  • Case failed on basic law issues despite being ‘successful on many issues of fact’
  • Australian Automotive Dealer Association calls outcome of lengthy case ‘very disappointing’
Advert

Time 6:30 am, September 1, 2023

Car dealers in Australia have lost their court battle to claim millions in compensation from Mercedes-Benz over its switch to agency sales.

Hearings began a year ago in the federal court Down Under after the AUS$650m (circa £331.8m) action was launched in 2021.

However, following nine agonising months of waiting because of the complexity of the case, the 38 Mercedes dealers who brought the class action out of Australia’s 49 Mercedes dealerships were told on Wednesday (Aug 30) that all their claims had been dismissed.

Advert

Delivering his 567-page verdict, which followed seven weeks of proceedings, Judge Jonathan Beach labelled the case ‘forensically complex although legally straightforward’, reported The Conversation – an independent news analysis source that sees academic experts working with professional journalists.

The 38 dealers claimed that Mercedes-Benz had bullied them into accepting the no-haggle agency sales model, which sees the manufacturer keeping ownership of the vehicles and fixing the selling price, with dealers being paid a fixed commission instead of being able to set their own margin.

They had contended that the agency model meant the end of ‘customer goodwill’ and as their interaction with customers would be reduced, so would their profitability.

Advert

But lawyers for the manufacturer said it was entitled to make the change, which didn’t breach the country’s franchise code, adding that it had acted in good faith since it had to respond to competitors that were changing their sales models.

The judge said the case brought by the dealers was ‘successful on many issues of fact’ but it failed on fundamental law issues.

His verdict upholds the right by Mercedes-Benz to replace its franchisee contracts with agency agreements.

Justice Beach also rejected the dealers’ claim that they were made to agree to the agency model under economic duress, and threw out the goodwill claim as well.

Responding to the verdict, the Australian Automotive Dealer Association (AADA) said in a statement: ‘This is clearly a very disappointing outcome and AADA will work hard to understand this judgment and fight for a better system for franchised new car dealers.’

It also emphasised, as did The Conversation, that the judge had pointed out that the case ‘although unsuccessful, concerns statutory unconscionable conduct’, adding that ‘further consideration needs to be given to the terms of the franchising code and possible modification’.

Advert

Pictured via Google Street View is Mercedes-Benz’s head office in Australia

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108