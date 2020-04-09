ASE Automotive Solutions is giving car dealers tips on what they need to think about over the Easter bank holiday weekend as well as a suggested agenda for Tuesday.

In the Easter Coronavirus Guidance document, Mike Jones, chairman of the dealer profitability specialist, highlights how the coronavirus situation is changing daily, and says that during Easter dealers need to think about the non-negotiables.

‘Firstly, we all must accept that there is no guarantee how long this will last. Therefore, you must do everything you can to survive and be in a strong position when we come out of this situation. The key will be ensuring you are not carrying a heavier debt burden when we do emerge.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Secondly, ensure the business is working as well as it can during the crisis, keeping in contact with both staff and customers to provide support and to try and build a pipeline of business to give us as fast a start as possible when we come out of the lockdown.

‘Finally, we need to start to think about preparations for coming out of the lockdown.’

And when Tuesday rolls round, he says there are five key areas to focus on in the morning:

• Ensure you have everything in place to apply for the government’s furlough support

• Ensure your cashflow forecast is up to date

• Speak to your bank, if required, to ensure you can make the April payroll

• Revisit your current volunteers and furloughed staff

• Ensure you are responding to customer enquiries

ADVERTISEMENT

The full Easter Coronavirus Guidance document is available for free at https://www.ase-global.com/uploads/Corona%20update/Coronavirus%20Guidance%20090420%20(003).pdf

VIDEO: Mike Jones and Lawgistics discuss commission and furloughed staff on Car Dealer Live