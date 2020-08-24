Time is running out to name and shame the car manufacturers that are putting the most pressure on their dealer networks.

Our Car Dealer Power Survey – which lets car dealers have their say about the manufacturers they represent and the suppliers they do business with – closes next week.

During these difficult coronavirus times, car manufacturers have been putting their networks under increasing pressure.

While at the start of the pandemic, dealers reported their manufacturer partners pulled out all the stops to help them out, that soon changed for many and targets were introduced again.

Some dealers told us that their manufacturer partners handed out new targets the minute they opened their doors again in June.

Car Dealer Power is the only place dealers can tell it how it really is – we rate manufacturers on what they’re like to do business with in 13 different categories, and take answers anonymously.

Categories include the requirements imposed on dealers, the bonus structure put in place and the return on investment brands offers.

Last year, Mazda took the number one spot as our Manufacturer of the Year to the delight of MD Jeremy Thomson.

After last year’s win, he said: ‘In uncertain times, it is only by working together that we can grow the brand, unlock profit potential and set the foundations for a stable and prosperous future – one that delivers an exceptional and premium customer experience to everyone.’

Languishing at the bottom of the table and slammed for their poor bonus structure and used car management was Citroen, closely followed by Mitsubishi second from bottom and Renault third from bottom.

As well as the best manufacturers, all dealers can vote for their favourite suppliers to work with and these accolades are much sought after by the motor trade.

We’re looking for winners in categories including best website design firm, best warranty supplier, best paint protection partner and many others.

We’ll also hand out the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – a unique award as it is voted for by all car dealers, regardless of who they represent.

Voting will remain open until Tuesday, September 1, before our judges analyse the data and release a shortlist of contenders on September 7.

On September 30, Car Dealer Magazine will reveal the winners in a special video awards presentation and the gongs will be delivered to the winners.

Award winners and highly commended firms will have the opportunity to highlight their special achievements in a dedicated Car Dealer Power section on this popular website. Full details of that will be revealed to the shortlisted contenders next week.

Car Dealer Power 2019 winners

Manufacturer of the Year

Winner: Mazda

Car of the Year

Winner: Suzuki Jimny

Cleaning Product of the Year

Winner: Autoglym

Highly commended: Autosmart; CarPlan

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Winner: Perfect Placement

Highly commended: Gibson Automotive Recruitment; Progress Recruitment Solutions

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Winner: Dealer Auction

Highly commended: Cartotrade.com; Sytner Web

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Winner: Auto Trader

Highly commended: Cap HPI; Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Winner: Codeweavers. Highly commended

Auto Trader; GForces & Gubagoo

Dealer Management System of the Year

Winner: Click Dealer

Highly commended: Dealerweb; Dragon2000

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Winner: 67 Degrees

Highly commended: Car Dealer 5; Click Dealer

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Winner: GForces

Highly commended: Autoweb Design; Click Dealer

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Winner: Cap HPI

Highly commended: Experian; MotorCheck

Warranty Provider of the Year

Winner: The WMS Group

Highly commended: Autoguard Warranties; AutoProtect

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Winner: GardX

Highly commended: Diamondbrite; Supagard

Auction House of the Year

Winner: Manheim

Highly commended: Aston Barclay; BCA

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Winner: Unicom

Highly commended: Aston Lark; Plan Insurance Brokers

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Winner: What Car?

Highly commended: Auto Trader; Carwow

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Winner: eBay

Highly commended: Auto Trader; Motors.co.uk

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Winner: Blue Motor Finance

Highly commended: Evolution Motor Finance; First Response Finance

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Winner: Close Brothers Motor Finance

Highly commended: Black Horse; Blue Motor Finance

Video Provider of the Year

Winner: CitNOW

Highly commended: AutosOnShow; GardX

Motor Factor of the Year

Winner: Motor Parts Direct

Highly commended: Dingbro; Euro Car Parts

Extra Mile Award

Winner: GForces

Product Innovation of the Year

Winner: Lawgistics for HR Manager