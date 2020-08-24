Time is running out to name and shame the car manufacturers that are putting the most pressure on their dealer networks.
Our Car Dealer Power Survey – which lets car dealers have their say about the manufacturers they represent and the suppliers they do business with – closes next week.
During these difficult coronavirus times, car manufacturers have been putting their networks under increasing pressure.
While at the start of the pandemic, dealers reported their manufacturer partners pulled out all the stops to help them out, that soon changed for many and targets were introduced again.
Some dealers told us that their manufacturer partners handed out new targets the minute they opened their doors again in June.
Car Dealer Power is the only place dealers can tell it how it really is – we rate manufacturers on what they’re like to do business with in 13 different categories, and take answers anonymously.
Categories include the requirements imposed on dealers, the bonus structure put in place and the return on investment brands offers.
Last year, Mazda took the number one spot as our Manufacturer of the Year to the delight of MD Jeremy Thomson.
After last year’s win, he said: ‘In uncertain times, it is only by working together that we can grow the brand, unlock profit potential and set the foundations for a stable and prosperous future – one that delivers an exceptional and premium customer experience to everyone.’
Languishing at the bottom of the table and slammed for their poor bonus structure and used car management was Citroen, closely followed by Mitsubishi second from bottom and Renault third from bottom.
As well as the best manufacturers, all dealers can vote for their favourite suppliers to work with and these accolades are much sought after by the motor trade.
We’re looking for winners in categories including best website design firm, best warranty supplier, best paint protection partner and many others.
We’ll also hand out the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – a unique award as it is voted for by all car dealers, regardless of who they represent.
Voting will remain open until Tuesday, September 1, before our judges analyse the data and release a shortlist of contenders on September 7.
On September 30, Car Dealer Magazine will reveal the winners in a special video awards presentation and the gongs will be delivered to the winners.
Award winners and highly commended firms will have the opportunity to highlight their special achievements in a dedicated Car Dealer Power section on this popular website. Full details of that will be revealed to the shortlisted contenders next week.
Car Dealer Power 2019 winners
Manufacturer of the Year
Winner: Mazda
Car of the Year
Winner: Suzuki Jimny
Cleaning Product of the Year
Winner: Autoglym
Highly commended: Autosmart; CarPlan
Recruitment Agency of the Year
Winner: Perfect Placement
Highly commended: Gibson Automotive Recruitment; Progress Recruitment Solutions
Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
Winner: Dealer Auction
Highly commended: Cartotrade.com; Sytner Web
Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
Winner: Auto Trader
Highly commended: Cap HPI; Glass’s
Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
Winner: Codeweavers. Highly commended
Auto Trader; GForces & Gubagoo
Dealer Management System of the Year
Winner: Click Dealer
Highly commended: Dealerweb; Dragon2000
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
Winner: 67 Degrees
Highly commended: Car Dealer 5; Click Dealer
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
Winner: GForces
Highly commended: Autoweb Design; Click Dealer
Provenance Check Provider of the Year
Winner: Cap HPI
Highly commended: Experian; MotorCheck
Warranty Provider of the Year
Winner: The WMS Group
Highly commended: Autoguard Warranties; AutoProtect
Paint Protection Provider of the Year
Winner: GardX
Highly commended: Diamondbrite; Supagard
Auction House of the Year
Winner: Manheim
Highly commended: Aston Barclay; BCA
Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
Winner: Unicom
Highly commended: Aston Lark; Plan Insurance Brokers
Online Advertiser for New Cars
Winner: What Car?
Highly commended: Auto Trader; Carwow
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
Winner: eBay
Highly commended: Auto Trader; Motors.co.uk
Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
Winner: Blue Motor Finance
Highly commended: Evolution Motor Finance; First Response Finance
Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
Winner: Close Brothers Motor Finance
Highly commended: Black Horse; Blue Motor Finance
Video Provider of the Year
Winner: CitNOW
Highly commended: AutosOnShow; GardX
Motor Factor of the Year
Winner: Motor Parts Direct
Highly commended: Dingbro; Euro Car Parts
Extra Mile Award
Winner: GForces
Product Innovation of the Year
Winner: Lawgistics for HR Manager