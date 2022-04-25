Log in
North Coast Cars stole carNorth Coast Cars stole car

News

Car dealer’s vehicle stolen from valeter and found less than a mile away days later

  • North Coast Cars vehicle was stolen from valeter Double Bubble
  • The Ford Fiesta appeared to be targeted as nothing else was taken during the break-in
  • The following day the Fiesta was found less than a mile from where it was stolen

Time 22 seconds ago

A car dealer’s Ford Fiesta was stolen overnight from the valeter’s yard where it was being kept, only to be found days later less than a mile from the compound. 

The Inverness used car dealer North Coast Cars posted last week that one of its vehicles had been stolen from valeting firm Double Bubble, located on Thornbush Road.

According to Police Scotland, the vehicle was stolen around 8pm on Thursday, April 21.

Advert

David Dunbar of the valeting and detailing company, Double Bubble, wrote on Facebook: ‘The yard was broken in to after closing hours, but nothing else was touched except this one vehicle. None of the other vehicles we had there, the alloys, forklifts had been taken, they were all left untouched.

‘I can’t believe someone has had the hard neck to break in to a yard with CCTV, but some people just don’t have any respect.’

However, on the Friday (April 22) the car was found less than a mile away from the valeting and detailing company’s location.

North Coast Cars posted on Facebook: ‘Our Ford Fiesta was found on Friday afternoon on Gilbert Street, Inverness.

Advert

‘The car had been driven less than one mile.’

The dealership is now asking for information from anyone who might have seen the car being left there.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Inverness Courier: ‘Officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from Thornbush Road in Inverness around 8pm on Thursday April 21 2022.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

Image credit: North Coast Cars/Facebook

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51