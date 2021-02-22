Prime minister Boris Johnson has laid out his ‘one way road to freedom’ today – but car dealerships will be disappointed to learn they will be closed to customers until April 12.

Car dealers will not be allowed to welcome customers into showrooms for the whole of the first month of the 21-plate change, operating via click and collect until mid-April.

Telling the House of Commons that schools will return on March 8, and outdoor gatherings of up to six people will be allowed on March 29, Johnson said non-essential retail would have to wait until April 12.

The PM said the moves were a ‘cautious but irreversible’ way to ‘reclaim our freedom’, but warned the ‘threat remains substantial’ from Covid-19 as numbers are only now falling below the first wave in April.

Making a statement in the Commons, the PM said: ‘The threat remains substantial with the numbers in hospital only now beginning to fall below the peak of the first wave in April. ‘But we are able to take these steps because of the resolve of the British people and the extraordinary success of our NHS in vaccinating more than 17.5 million people across the UK.’ Rachael Prasher, Managing Director, What Car?, said the announcement was ‘disappointing’ for the automotive sector. She said: ‘Frustratingly, it is not just automotive retailers that lose out; in particular, automotive sales have an extraordinary value for the Treasury – measured at around £1.2bn in VAT for March alone. ‘The disappointment is even greater because automotive retail premises are typically large, open-plan spaces that have previously been proven to be operable in a Covid-safe manner. ‘While a target re-opening date offers some hope, the scale of the issue faced by these businesses is clear: though online retail has grown significantly over the past 12 months, new car registrations for the sector were down by nearly 40 per cent in January, caused largely by the lockdown restrictions. ‘This pain will now be prolonged.’ On Friday, Vines BMW MD Sean Kelly told the Car Dealer Podcast that ‘April will be the new March’. He said: ‘Irrespective if it’s click and collect in March, all that will happen is that the demand pattern will just be delayed. ‘I don’t think those purchases are going away and I think that once the good news stories of vaccines and the reopening start, there will be such a ground swell of positivity and consumer confidence that April this year might just be the new March.’

The PM said five week breaks between the lifting of each set of restrictions will allow ministers to assess the impact of each stage.

Johnson said that ‘no vaccine can ever be 100 per cent effective’, telling MPs in the Commons: ‘So, as the modelling released by Sage today shows, we cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and sadly more deaths.

‘And this would happen whenever lockdown is lifted – whether now or in six or nine months – because there will always be some vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccines.

‘There is therefore no credible route to a zero Covid Britain, or indeed, a zero Covid world and we cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy, our physical and mental wellbeing and the life chances of our children.’

In the first phase, all pupils in England’s schools are expected to return to class from March 8.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted from that date.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin – with larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

The four tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the COVID-19 roadmap. Decisions at each step will be made on the latest data and we will be cautious so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far. ➡️https://t.co/uIi9lFqgJw pic.twitter.com/xDMxmKKgVH — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 22, 2021

Other measures in the road map set out by the Prime Minister include:

– From April 12 at the earliest: shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will reopen.

– From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.

– From June 21 at the earliest, all remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted, larger events can go ahead and nightclubs could finally reopen.

Alongside the four-step plan, the Prime Minister launched a series of reviews – including on whether people should be able to show if they have had a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative test.

The work will look at whether ‘Covid status certification’ could help reopen the economy by allowing people who have received a jab or a negative test result to do things which would not be allowed for those who could not prove their status.

**this breaking news story is being updated**