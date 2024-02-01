Car dealership Dicksons of Inverness gives one ‘L’ of a boost to young wannabe drivers

A scheme to give youngsters free driving lessons and get them through their test saw Dicksons of Inverness inundated with hundreds of applications for a dozen spaces.

Recognising that some families may not be able to afford the cost of learning to drive, the dealership announced last year that it would fund it for 12 people aged between 17 and 24.

The candidates were nominated by friends, family and their communities, with well over 700 applying for the 12 spaces on the scheme.

Judges from across the business spectrum then had the task of whittling them down.

The fortunate dozen from across the Highlands and Islands have now been chosen, with an event at Dicksons’ Nissan showroom giving them the opportunity to chat to staff and ask questions.

Sgt David Miller, from Police Scotland, gave a short talk about road safety and driving in the Highlands, with pointers from his experience as a road policing officer and his interaction with young drivers over the years.

He also hosted a short Q&A session with the youngsters.

Dicksons said that being able to drive could enable the youngsters to go after career opportunities further away, which in turn could improve their situation, as well as develop confidence, experience and lifelong driving skills at a younger age, creating safer roads.

It will now partner with selected driving school instructors to roll out the scheme.

Managing director Fraser Bryce said: ‘We were astonished by the level of interest, and the judges’ task in selecting 12 young people from so many applicants was extremely difficult.

‘But it highlights the necessity for people to get on the road in the Highlands, where private transport is invariably the only feasible option.

‘We hope this gives them the best start to a lifetime of safe driving.’

Pictured at top are Sgt David Miller, left, and Fraser Bryce with some of the lucky youngsters