Car dealership offering cash incentives for local residents to get Covid-19 vaccines

A car dealership is encouraging local residents to get their Covid-19 vaccines by offering cash incentives to customers who have received their jab.

Eastern Shore Toyota, based in Alabama, USA, is hosting a weekly draw to select 10 lucky punters for a $1,000 reward.

Ten names will be selected at random every seven days as part of the programme that will occur for ten weeks.

The first draw will be made next Monday (August 9) with the incentive scheme due to last until October.

In order to be eligible, winners must have got their jab on or after July 29 and be able to present a vaccination card, AL.com reports.

Shawn Esfahani, owner of the dealership said getting the vaccine was ‘the right thing to do’.

He said: ‘Baldwin and Mobile counties are all in this together.

‘We are one. We are family. Our dealership is part of this community and we care about it and its residents.’

The dealership is set to invest a whopping $100,000 (£72,000) into the weekly draws, which will cost $10,000 (£7,200) each.

Alabama currently has one of the poorest vaccination rates of all the U.S states at just 34.2 per cent.

The rates are even lower in Mobile and Baldwin counties, where the dealership is, where just 31 per cent of people have been vaccinated.

For context, in the UK, over 57 per cent of adults have now been double jabbed.

