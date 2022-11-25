Car Giant says no investigation is necessary after Jaguar bursts into flames just weeks after engine repair

Car supermarket group Car Giant is facing calls for an investigation after a car burst into flames just weeks after going in for repair work with the firm.

The Jaguar F-Pace went up in in a huge blaze at it travelled down the M1, only 20 days after Car Giant carried out work on the engine and turbo.

The vehicle was entirely engulfed in flames, which tore off the roof, before completely destroying the car.

The driver, who does not wish to be named, says he was lucky to make it out alive and called on Car Giant to investigate.

However, the Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has insisted it had nothing to do with the incident says no enquiry is needed.

The owner originally purchased the F-Pace from Car Giant in July 2021 but took it back for the repairs after noticing a knocking sound earlier this year.

The Brent & Kilburn Times reports that the firm hired engine specialists to carry out the work, which included rebuilding both the engine and the turbo.

The fire then took place around three weeks later, with Hertfordshire Constabulary saying officers were called to assist fire services after reports of a black Jaguar on fire near junction 4.

Both the London Fire Brigade and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

The owner of the car said: ‘Due to the extent of the fire, the insurance forensic team could not identify the actual cause of the fire but the probability of the fire would have been caused via the engine.

‘I asked Car Giant to investigate both the engine specialist they used to repair the engine as to what could have caused the fire and also to discuss any manufacturing issues with Jaguar.

‘I was lucky to get out alive.’

‘There hasn’t been anything to suggest liability for the incident due to the repair’

Despite a request from the owner of the vehicle, Car Giant insists that an investigation is not necessary.

A spokesman for the company said it would co operate with solicitors or insurers ‘as appropriate’ but that no official approach had been made.

They said: ‘Following the incident, a forensic examiner inspected the vehicle and could not determine the cause of the fire,” they said.

‘We understand that [the driver’s] insurance company paid out for the market value of the vehicle at the time.

‘From our review and information received from [the driver], there hasn’t been anything to suggest liability for the incident due to the repair. We have been open to engaging with solicitors or insurers as appropriate to provide further information but have not been contacted.’