Log in
Canterbury Crown Court, via PACanterbury Crown Court, via PA

News

Car sales fraudster jailed after conning people he knew out of more than £60,000

  • James Shoobert said his work as car salesman meant he knew how to get vehicles cheaply
  • Instead, he took more than £60,000 from the victims – all of whom he knew
  • The five people didn’t get their car or a refund
Advert

Time 9:06 am, March 7, 2024

A fraudster has been jailed after telling people he could get them cheap vehicles because of his work as a car salesman.

James Shoobert, 39, took more than £60,000 from the five unwitting victims, whom he knew and were conned into believing he’d help them get a car cheaper than usual.

He duped them by saying he knew ways of getting the vehicles at reduced prices because of his work as a car salesman in Canterbury.

Advert

They paid him more than £60,000 between March and August 2022 but didn’t receive any car or get their money back.

James Shoobert. Credit Kent Police

James Shoobert has been jailed for more than two years for a car sales con. Image credit: Kent Police

The offences were reported to Kent Police later the same year and Shoobert, of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was charged with multiple counts of fraud last year.

After admitting the offences at Canterbury Crown Court, pictured, he was jailed for two years and four months on Monday (Mar 4).

Advert

After the case, PC Aimee Gossett, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Shoobert lied to his victims so that he could defraud them out of considerable amounts of money.

‘Kent Police takes reports of fraud very seriously and will always work to bring those behind such offences to justice and attempt to recover losses for victims.’

Main image credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Auto Trader Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108