Car sales fraudster jailed after conning people he knew out of more than £60,000

A fraudster has been jailed after telling people he could get them cheap vehicles because of his work as a car salesman.

James Shoobert, 39, took more than £60,000 from the five unwitting victims, whom he knew and were conned into believing he’d help them get a car cheaper than usual.

He duped them by saying he knew ways of getting the vehicles at reduced prices because of his work as a car salesman in Canterbury.

They paid him more than £60,000 between March and August 2022 but didn’t receive any car or get their money back.

The offences were reported to Kent Police later the same year and Shoobert, of Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was charged with multiple counts of fraud last year.

After admitting the offences at Canterbury Crown Court, pictured, he was jailed for two years and four months on Monday (Mar 4).

After the case, PC Aimee Gossett, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Shoobert lied to his victims so that he could defraud them out of considerable amounts of money.

‘Kent Police takes reports of fraud very seriously and will always work to bring those behind such offences to justice and attempt to recover losses for victims.’

Main image credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images