Customers have ‘never had it so good’ when it comes to price, choice, service and convenience thanks to the motor trade adapting to the challenges of Covid-19 and lockdowns.

That’s the view of CarShop CEO Nigel Hurley who has said an ‘outdated’ car industry has had to ‘rethink’ its car buying model, and the events of the past 12 month have brought it ‘up-to-date with how people actually want to buy used cars’.

He said: ‘Lockdown has forced stagnant market players into action and revved up those retailers that were already transforming – like ourselves.

‘Forget what you think you know about the car buying industry, because everything is different now. The unwelcoming showrooms and time-consuming form filling is a thing of the past.’

Hurley was speaking as the major used car retailer readied plans to open its eleventh physical store in its home city of Leicester.

The firm said it had introduced a raft of new innovations and services to rival new online car retail offerings, including an option for customers to buy completely online.

CarShop has also scrapped its store transfer fee meaning customers can access the company’s 10,000 in-stock cars and have them delivered free of charge to a store-of-choice or their home.

It’s also introduced a three-month/3,000-mile guarantee, price matching and a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Hurley said: ‘We’re proud of our transformation and the new innovations mean we can now offer customers a unique “buy online” service plus they have a choice of 11 physical stores.

‘We appreciate that every customer is different; they prefer different ways of shopping in the same way that they prefer different makes and models. Some would rather browse, pick, pay and receive their car – from home – while others would prefer to come in-store and speak to an advisor, once it is safe to do so, and some like a combination of the two.’

Hurley added: ‘What has emerged is an evolved model of car buying that allows customers to choose a car that isn’t necessarily based at their local CarShop store with no added cost, pay for it entirely online, and receive it in a way that suits them – whether that’s driving it away from the forecourt or having it delivered straight to their door. It is a more personalised, and more enjoyable, car buying experience.’

Car Dealer had a unique look around CarShop during 2020 – watch the video below to find out more