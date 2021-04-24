CarShop is preparing to open its first Express store in Leicester where customers will be able to access all of the group’s stock from this smaller facility.

The used car supermarket, which is part of Sytner Group, already has 11 stores but this new facility covers just 15,000 sq ft.

It explained that the new Express concept features great customer facilities and a vehicle collection point.

When it opens on May 1, local customers will be able to browse CarShop’s entire range of makes and models based all across the UK online and get their favourite transferred to the Express store completely free of charge.

The Express store will also have experts on hand though, so should a customer want advice they can come in to browse the stock using in-store technology with the help of a CarShop colleague.

The new store has already resulted in 10 new positions with five in Leicestershire.

These roles are different to anything CarShop had in place before and these new employees will be specialists across the board, rather than customer or handover as in other centres.

CarShop’s CEO Nigel Hurley said: ‘We’re delighted to announce the opening of our very first Express store and be one of the first car retailers to make this move.

‘The car buying marketplace is changing, with more and more brands looking to their online offering, but we’re confident in our omnichannel model.

‘Putting the customer first and ensuring that they can buy their perfect car in the way they feel most comfortable doing so is our top priority – this could be at one of our larger showrooms, where they get to see the cars up close, completely online with a home delivery or at one of our new CarShop Express stores which happily combines the two.

‘It’s not about just online or just in-person, it’s about customer choice – meeting them wherever they already are.’

Michele Williams will be leading the store as branch manager following a 14-year career with CarShop across several different roles and locations.

She said: ‘It makes so much sense for us to open the first CarShop Express in Leicester.

‘As well as it being a heavily populated region with a thriving business scene, CarShop Express Leicester will add to CarShop’s growing East Midlands offering following the successful opening of flagship store, CarShop Nottingham, in December of last year.

‘We’re hoping to attract new customers to our Express store, with it providing a holistic, modern and comfortable car shopping experience.

‘It will have the same high standard of service, great value prices, and vast range of choice that any other CarShop store has – only in a quick, easy, and friendly new way.’