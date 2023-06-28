Cartotrade – Highly Commended Stock Acquisition Provider of the Year 2023

A new category for 2023, this Power award is designed to recognise the firms are best at helping dealers acquire stock using alternative means.

It was little surprise to see Cartotrade perform well in the category after years of cutting edge offerings that put dealers in the driving seat.

The site runs a stringent vetting process to ensure only the most professional motor traders are put in touch with each other, allowing them to buy and sell quickly and get their hands on the best stock.

Reacting to the latest honour, co-founder Laura Cannon said: ‘We were delighted just to be nominated by dealers, let alone being highly commended!

‘This outcome not only reflects our team’s success but also reinforces to our dealers that they are using one of the top stock providers in the industry.

‘What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that we were competing against some well-established giants. It fills us with immense pride to accomplish so much with a comparatively smaller team!

‘This recognition holds significant value for us as it accurately represents our current position as a business.

‘The positive feedback we receive from our members regarding the results they achieve through our services is a testament to our unwavering dedication to meeting dealer needs.

‘It also highlights the exceptional skills of our team who consistently provide outstanding support.

‘Public recognition of our achievements is truly gratifying and further enhances our visibility, especially among dealers who may not be familiar with us yet. It serves as a platform to elevate our profile and reach a wider audience.’