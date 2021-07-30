Cast your vote to help decide the Car of the Year in Car Dealer Power 2021

It drove off with the Car of the Year trophy for Car Dealer Power 2020 but can the Land Rover Defender retain its crown this year?

Will the Porsche Taycan or Ford Puma, which were both highly commended, knock it off its top podium place?

Or will it be another car entirely?

Only YOU have the ‘power’ to answer that as our annual survey gives you the opportunity to rate manufacturers and suppliers.

What’s more, you can do so anonymously, so there’s no need to fear any consequences.

Votes are continuing to pour in, but if you haven’t yet submitted yours then have no fear as you’ve still got time.

The categories for suppliers are listed below. Meanwhile, we assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – then rank them.

Voting for this year’s awards closes on Tuesday, August 31, and once we’ve received all the surveys the number-crunching will begin so that we can determine not only the winners of our coveted Car Dealer Power trophies but also the highly commendeds.

The big reveals will subsequently take place on our YouTube channel, as the awards event is once again being held digitally.

Any car dealer can vote in Car Dealer Power, and independents can skip straight to naming their favourite suppliers.

August 31 might seem like a long way off but don’t delay and make sure your voice gets heard by voting in our survey!

Car Dealer Power 2021 categories

SUPPLIERS

• Cleaning Product of the Year

• Recruitment Agency of the Year

• Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

• Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

• Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

• Dealer Management System of the Year

• Website Provider for Independent Dealers

• Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

• Provenance Check Provider of the Year

• Warranty Provider of the Year

• Paint Protection Provider of the Year

• Auction House of the Year

• Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

• Online Advertiser for New Cars

• Online Advertiser for Used Cars

• Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

• Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

• Video Provider of the Year

• Extra Mile Award

• Product Innovation of the Year

MANUFACTURERS

• Manufacturer of the Year

• Car of the Year

