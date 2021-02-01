Used car dealer Cazoo has celebrated selling its 10,000th car – 13 months after launching.

The landmark sale comes as the car dealership group opened three new customer centres in January.

Customer centres, where consumers can go to pick up their used cars after buying them online from the firm, have been opened in Newport Pagnell, Doncaster and, last week, in Tonbridge.

Each centre represents an investment, says Cazoo, of £1m and creates around 15 local jobs in each area.

Cazoo is planning to open nine more customer centres across the UK this year as it builds a hybrid model selling cars online and letting customers pick them up if they don’t want them delivered to their homes.

The roll out of the centres comes after Cazoo snapped up Imperial Car Supermarkets last year and cherry picked the sites it wanted to keep.

The Tonbridge site was the 16th customer centre opened by the brand, led by Zoopla founder Alex Chesterman.

He said: ‘We have been delighted by the response of consumers to our online car buying proposition.

‘Our new customer centres provide more options to our customers on how they want to receive their Cazoo car and will allow us to serve them better through our own service centres.

‘We’re excited to be opening in Tonbridge as we continue our mission to provide the best experience to car buyers across the UK.’

Cazoo has taken on fulfilling Imperial’s service contracts and these sites will enable them to do that.

The 10,000th customer bought a Toyota Yaris and Cazoo announced the sale on social media at the weekend.

Last week, rivals Carzam said they were on target to sell double the amount of cars in its first year, predicting 20,000 units will reach customers in its first year. It has already sold 1,000 cars in six weeks since launching.