New online digital used car sales platform Carzam has delivered more than 1,000 cars just six weeks after going live.

That means it’s on target for achieving at least 20,000 sales in its first full year of business.

The revolutionary new company, founded by Big Motoring World CEO Peter Waddell and backed by former Cox Automotive boss John Bailey, offers a next-day turnaround on much of its stock.

Waddell said: ‘We’ve sold over 1,000 cars already in what’s traditionally a quiet time for the trade and also in the middle of a national lockdown.

‘Those volumes show that we have been ready to go right from the start.

‘We’re on target to sell more than 20,000 cars in our first year as we see buyers turn more and more to online purchasing.’

Buyers choose their car, finance it and arrange delivery without any high-pressure sales environment interaction.

Ashley Wade, marketing director of Carzam, said: ‘Carzam exists to provide a more superior end-to-end e-commerce experience to find, buy, sell and finance used cars online.

‘For years, research has told us that customers do not enjoy or trust the traditional buying experience.

‘What we provide is a completely transparent and hassle-free environment for customers to shop.

‘After all, a car is a major purchase and it’s not right that you should feel under pressure to commit to buying one in a showroom environment if that’s not somewhere you’re comfortable.

‘Consumer buying behaviours have been shifting online for years, and as automotive moves into the online environment we are able to offer our customers the same convenient home service that they receive from many non-automotive retailers.’

Carzam’s approved used cars are prepared at its central hub in Peterborough.

As well as offering home delivery, cars bought from Carzam can be collected at centres in London and Corby. A third collection point is planned for the very near future.