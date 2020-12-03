Used car sales website Carzam.co.uk – the brainchild of Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell – is to go live today.

Offering thousands of used cars for sale available for same day collection or next day delivery, the experienced motor trade team behind the site say they are aiming to ‘accelerate and lead’ the digital transformation of the industry.

Waddell has teamed up with investor John Bailey, former Cox Automotive International president and automotive expert, and they’ve hired former Carshop man Kirk O’Callaghan as CEO.

Waddell said: ‘The experience of lockdown has taught us that the used car market is as buoyant as ever, but that customers buying used cars want to do so with the same peace of mind and quality treatment as a new car buyer.

‘Our difference is not only that we have the ability to source the absolute best used car stock thanks to our vast motor trade experience, but also that we know every single car we sell intimately thanks to our dedicated hub and preparation centre.

‘This is not just another online used car ordering and delivery service – it’s a game changer.’

Carzam collection hubs have been set up in Corby, Northamptonshire, and Stratford, London, where customers will be able to pick their purchases up on the same day.

The main Carzam hub will be centrally located in Peterborough, Cambs, close to the A1(M) and A14, offering good transport links North, South, East and West.

The new site, which has brought hundreds of jobs to the area including 12 new apprenticeships, also inspects and prepares the cars offered for sale via the portal.

Car Dealer was given an exclusive early look at the site earlier this week. We were impressed with its ability to offer up-sale opportunities that are vital for used car business profitability, including paint protection and extended warranties.

Carzam investor John Bailey said: ‘A huge amount of planning and investment has gone into Carzam’s launch and we are set to take the market by storm, offering levels of service, inventory and investment that our rivals will envy.

‘As used car retailing becomes an ever-more digital environment, we are confident that Carzam will be the best solution out there not only for our customers, but also for our suppliers.’

A countdown on the Carzam website shows the service goes live at 6pm this evening.

