Much anticipated used car sales website Carzam will launch on Thursday – and Car Dealer has been given an exclusive preview of the test site.

The functional website offers full end-to-end ecommerce for consumers looking to buy a used car and includes up-sale opportunities that are vital for used car business profitability including paint protection and extended warranties.

The brainchild of Big Motoring World CEO Peter Waddell and former Cox Automotive International president John Bailey, Carzam is a functional and simple website that gets on with the job of selling cars.

The site isn’t flashy or in your face, the in-house technology team behind the site told Car Dealer there was ‘lots more to come’.

‘90 per cent of the Carzam brilliance is behind the scenes,’ said one of the directors in charge of the tech.

‘We’ve worked hard building a site that is functional and black and white with what it does – it just sells used cars well.

‘The really clever stuff happens behind the scenes with the preparation and the fulfilment. The home delivery set up is really clever.’

When Car Dealer had its sneak preview, cars were still being loaded on to the site for sale. There were 1,181 to choose from.

We picked a BMW 3 Series Touring with 32k miles. There were 19 images to look through and a 360 degree around view. The 17-plate model looked immaculate.

Buyers are shown simple logos to depict what specification is in the car and the cost of those optional extras are clearly laid out.

A PDF of the HPI report of the car is displayed, details of the service history, including where and when it was carried out on show, and details of the car’s multi-point inspection.

Finance options are laid out in an easy to understand widget built by Carzam that uses Codeweavers software behind the scenes. Applications are approved in 60 seconds.

A part exchange price can also be given – backed up by Manheim – once a registration, mileage and some vehicle details are keyed in. This will be collected when the new car is dropped off.

Carzam says models will be delivered as soon as the next day nationwide, completely free of charge, or collected from two distribution hubs – one in Corby, Northamptonshire and the other in Stratford, London.

Customers are offered a 14-day money back guarantee if they don’t like the car and a 100 day warranty.

Simple

The buying process is slick, simple and easy to use. We typed in our name and address and mobile number, that is then verified by a text message and away we went.

We skipped the part exchange function, but were impressed with the interruption in the sales process at this point for one, two and three year warranty cover explained on video. It’s the same for paint protection from GardX.

You can choose from a number of delivery slots if you opt for home delivery, in the mornings or afternoon, and then you proceed to payment where you can pay in full on your card or apply for finance.

Peter Waddell said: ‘The experience of lockdown has taught us that the used car market is as buoyant as ever, but that customers buying used cars want to do so with the same peace of mind and quality treatment as a new car buyer.

‘Our difference is not only that we have the ability to source the absolute best used car stock thanks to our vast motor trade experience, but also that we know every single car we sell intimately thanks to our dedicated hub and preparation centre.

‘This is not just another online used car ordering and delivery service – it’s a game changer.’

Carzam’s tech team told Car Dealer that there will be a rapid period of roll-outs for new technology once the site is launched.

The firm is especially pleased with the app it has produced for its delivery drivers. This gives them all the information they need to deliver the car, including all documents for handover, on a clever iPad app.

‘This business is technology driven and it’s what is behind the scenes that’s really exciting – we’ll be focussing on selling good quality used cars and good prices, with little fuss,’ added investor John Bailey.

The Carzam website goes live this Thursday.