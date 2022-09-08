Cazoo to pull out of mainland Europe to focus on UK market

Online used car retailer Cazoo today made the shock announcement that it would be pulling out of mainland Europe.

Cazoo had been operating in Italy, France, Germany and Spain but said there would be ‘an orderly wind down’ in Germany and Spain, and that it was consulting with employee representatives in France and Italy.

It follows a strategic review by the self-styled online disruptor as well as the news that it would be slashing jobs and cutting costs plus half-year results that showed it more than doubled its losses to £243m for the six months to June 30.

Cazoo said today (Sep 8) that following the review, which it launched last month, management had concluded that the right course of action was for it to focus exclusively on its core UK market, which it said offered some eight million used car transactions and a value of over £100bn a year.

It said it would be concentrating on cash preservation and now expected to break even by the end of 2023

‘The demand for our proposition leaves management very excited about the future opportunity for Cazoo and its ability to capture a five per cent or greater UK market share,’ it said in a statement.

It added that the EU businesses represented less than 10 per cent of company revenues and retail units in the first half of 2022 and it believed the decision to axe operations abroad should have a limited impact on its 2022 revenue and unit targets.

Founder and chairman Alex Chesterman said: ‘Given our target of reaching profitability by the end of next year, we have taken the tough decision to focus solely on the huge UK used car market, worth over £100bn+ annually.

‘I would like to thank all our colleagues in the EU who are impacted by this decision, and we will of course look to support them in every way possible.

‘We have built a market leading platform, team, brand and infrastructure in the UK, where we have now sold over 90,000 retail units since launch, despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

‘The strong customer demand we are seeing in the core UK business gives us high confidence in the future opportunity and the decision we have taken today to withdraw from mainland Europe ensures that our balance sheet remains strong and that we have a plan which we believe no longer requires any further external funding.’