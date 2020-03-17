Cazoo’s chief financial officer leaves the company

THE chief financial officer of Cazoo, the online-only used car sales company, has left the business.

Alex Gersh has ‘moved on’, the firm said, but there are no plans to replace him.

In a statement issued to Car Dealer Magazine yesterday, Lawrence Hall, communication director, said: ‘Alex Gersh has moved on from Cazoo. We have a finance director and strong finance team in place within the business so have no immediate plans to replace this role.’

Led by former Zoopla and LoveFilm founder Alex Chesterman, the online retailer has so far raised more than £80m in funding and launched in December 2019.

Last month, we reported that Cazoo has ambitions of selling 217,000 used cars a year by 2025. The figure was contained in a leaked document which also revealed the company will lose more than £70m over the next three years.

