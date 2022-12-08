Log in
Marc Thornborough, Sean Cantillon, Samantha Cantillon, Mike Brewer, Cedar Specialist Cars winners at UCA 2022Marc Thornborough, Sean Cantillon, Samantha Cantillon, Mike Brewer, Cedar Specialist Cars winners at UCA 2022

Used Car Awards

Cedar Specialist Cars – Days To Turn Winner 2022

  • Sponsored by Auto Trader
  • Highly commended places went to LS Autos and Trinity Motorz
Time 11:07 am, December 8, 2022

Cedar Specialist Cars scooped the trophy for Days To Turn at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

We collaborated with Auto Trader for this category to find the dealers who are selling their cars the fastest.

The online marketplace’s data team looked at nearly 13,500 dealers to help us identify the best – with those nominated then subjected to our own mystery shopping.

Mansfield-based Cedar Specialist Cars impressed our judges with an excellent stock turn rate coupled with brilliant customer service.

It’s a true family business, too, with Sean Cantillon as managing director, ably assisted by his wife Samantha and mother Sally-Ann Cook.

Cantillon has been in the industry since 1999, working his way up having started as a work experience mechanic.

While at Geoff Cox Car Sales, he was voted Dealer Principal of the Year at our 2016 Used Car Awards.

Having managed other companies for a number of years, he took the plunge to form his own business and Cedar Specialist Cars was established in 2018.

Days to turn

  • Cedar Specialist Cars
  • G And E Motors
  • LS Autos
  • Riverview Cars
  • Trinity Motorz

The trophy was presented by Marc Thornborough, brand director at category sponsor Auto Trader.

Cantillon said on the night: ‘It’s very nice to win. We never gear ourselves up and expect to win, but it’s so nice to get it.

‘We’ve got a good team behind us and we’re so proud. The atmosphere here has been amazing and it’s great to win.’

Pictured at top from left are Marc Thornborough, Sean Cantillon, Samantha Cantillon and Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

