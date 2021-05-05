Charging problems and insufficient range come top of EV problems raised with Motoring Ombudsman

Charging issues and insufficient range are top among the main EV disputes dealt with by the Motor Ombudsman.

It said that with an increasing number of electric vehicles hitting the roads, various sales and service problems were being brought to its attention.

An analysis of some of 2020’s main reasons for using its service showed that charging problems were top of the tree when it came to concerns.

Examples included the battery not charging fully when the vehicle was unlocked, and a combined charging facility not being supplied although it had been ordered.

Next on the list was range, with the total distance achieved not matching the manufacturer’s claimed figure, or the range not meeting the customer’s needs.

Incorrect specification and delays plus staff competency were also raised with the automotive dispute resolution body.

For example, a vehicle was sold with a lower battery capacity, and the charger that came with the vehicle didn’t match the one stated at the point of sale.

In addition, a referral reward wasn’t provided by the seller and another one couldn’t say when a smart charger would be available.

One dealership didn’t have a technician who was qualified to repair EVs, meaning they couldn’t diagnose a fault.

It comes as the Department for Transport today (May 5) announced a green motoring milestone, with more than 500,000 ultra low-emission vehicles on UK roads.

The landmark figure was revealed ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 climate change conference in November and comes as latest SMMT statistics show that nearly one in seven new cars sold in 2021 so far have a plug.

The government has pledged a £2.8bn package of measures to support the industry and drivers to switch to cleaner vehicles.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said today: ‘As hosts of COP26, we want to drive decarbonisation on the global stage, which is why we’re going further and faster to make the journeys of our future as clean as possible.

‘With news that the half-a-million milestone has now been met, together with the UK now having the second-largest EV market in Europe, it’s clear that the shift to green motoring is accelerating at speed.’