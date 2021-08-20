Charity Kilimanjaro climb for industry leaders postponed by automotive charity as Tanzania remains on red list

Automotive charity, Ben, has been forced to postpone its Industry Leader Challenge (ILC) for 2021 after Tanzania was left on the government’s travel red list.

ILC ‘The Climb’ had been due to take place between October 30 and November 8 with teams from across the motoring industry raising funds by ascending Mount Kilimanjaro.

With the easing of restrictions, it had been hoped the fundraiser could go ahead as planned but the event has now been temporarily canned.

Tanzania, the home of Kilimanjaro, remains on the government’s travel red list, meaning participants would have been forced to quarantine for ten days upon their return.

Ben hopes that the event can now be rescheduled for February 2022.

The list of people who had been due to take part included Haymarket Automotive’s managing director Rachael Prasher and editorial director Jim Holder.

They were set to be joined by John Tordoff and Andy Bateman (JCT600), Adrian Wallington and Clive McGregor (Marshall Motor Group), Leon Bosch (Partners &) and Joel Combes (Lawgistics), Andy Hamilton and Anthony McAteer (Euro Car Parts) and Zara Ross, Rachel Clift and Matt Wigginton (Ben).

Instead of the gruelling climb of Kilimanjaro, Ben has decided participants will now tackle the National 3 Peaks Challenge during the same week.

The challenge will involve climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

The total walking distance is 23 miles and the ascent is over 3,000 metres.

The ILC accounts for 10 per cent of Ben’s total annual fundraising income, so the challengers are determined to reach the much-needed £300,000 target by the end of March 2022.

A total of £50,000 has already been raised through various fundraising initiatives.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement & income at Ben, said: ‘We’re disappointed that we can’t tackle Kili this year, so that’s why we’ve decided to take on the gruelling National 3 Peaks Challenge during the same week in November to keep us on our toes.

‘Together with our intrepid team of industry leaders, we’re committed to challenging ourselves and raising the £300,000 we desperately need so we can continue to support our automotive family.

‘Thank you to everyone who has donated to the challenge so far, you’re amazing!

‘The ILC is a crucial part of our annual fundraising programme and, now more than ever, your support is vital.

‘We have had a record number of automotive people ask us for help this year and last so, by donating, you’re making sure we can continue to be there, especially during these challenging times.

‘All money raised through this challenge will help Ben provide much-needed support to those in our industry who have their own mountains to climb, dealing with issues each and every day.’