Chinese auto giant Chery to launch Omoda 5 SUV in UK in 2024

Chery – China’s largest exporter of cars – is to launch its Omoda 5 SUV in the UK early next year, it’s been revealed.

Although it’s planning ‘several new models with ICE/PHEV/BEV powertrains’, Chery says that it’ll generally be focusing on the BEV in the UK.

However, according to Autocar, it’ll begin by offering the ICE version of the mid-sized crossover.

The electric version of the Omoda 5 is reported to have a 64kWh battery and a 201bhp motor, offering a range of some 280 miles.

The price hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s believed it’ll be circa £45,000, according to Autocar.

Chery is aiming to sell 10,000 of the Omoda 5 a year here.

The company is China’s biggest exporter of cars – it shifted 450,000 units across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Australia last year.

It says it’s been ranked number 1 in China for 19 years in a row, and has dealt with more than 10m consumers globally.

The Omoda 5 is 4.4m long, 1.8m wide and 1.6m high.

Chery already has strong links with the UK, courtesy of its close relationship with Jaguar Land Rover.

As such, it makes the Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar E-Pace, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque for the Chinese market.

Chery says it has R&D centres in China, Germany, the United States and Brazil, with a global automotive R&D team of more than 5,500 people.

