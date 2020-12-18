Chorley Group has released a Christmas advert – making the most of a hidden talent within the business.

Trade stock manager at the dealer group James Hayes was persuaded to write an original song for the advert and perform it.

The track has now been turned into the video below, focusing on the family values of the business and starring some relatives of employees.

Adam Turner, sales and marketing director at Chorley Group, said: ‘I knew James was a talented songwriter, musician and singer but rarely shares his talents. However, with a little gentle persuasion I eventually convinced him to perform.

‘We knew this year wasn’t appropriate for a jokey advert so we decided to focus on the family values which are at the heart of our business and what Christmas is about for many people.

‘We’re one big family at Chorley Group and to have one of our own write and perform the song really makes it much more special for us.’

Hayes, pictured recording above, said: ‘I love to sing and play the guitar but only really for my own pleasure and not public consumption.

‘Myself and Adam have been best mates for 28 years and if anyone knows how to wear me down it’s him. He gave me a brief and told me he had booked studio time in five days, so the pressure was on.

‘I was nervous at first, but I’m really pleased with how it turned out and I’ve only had positive comments so far – which is nice.’

The dealer group was founded by Turner’s parents in 1989 and there are now nine sites across the North West run by the business.

Turner added: ‘We really care about where we come from and it’s the people that make us who we are.

‘Our industry is rapidly being consumed by huge PLC’s, but our family approach has kept us at the top of our game and dominating the North West automotive sector.

‘We believe this video truly reflects what we’re all about, and we’ve got James out of his bedroom and performing on a bigger stage.

‘We hear John Lewis is after him for next year!’