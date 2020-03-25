Nissan dealer Chorley Group is halving the cost of car repairs and servicing for NHS employees and care workers as a way of thanking them for their supreme efforts during this crisis.

NHS staff and care workers can take advantage of the offer by contacting their nearest showroom in Chorley, Pres­ton, Burnley, Blackpool and Wigan, which are still running for all customers. Cars are regularly sanitised and staff are using a strict hygiene regime.

Sales director Adam Turner said:

‘We know how difficult it is for everyone at the moment, and we want to make life a bit easier for those people working to keep us and our families safe and well. ‘We are here for our customers, our team and our suppliers, too. Everyone is coming together and working hard to ensure we have 100 per cent business continuity.’

In addition, customers wanting to buy a car can do as much or as little of the process over the phone or online as they want to.

